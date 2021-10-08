McDonald runs for 243 yards, scores 5 TDs, Salem runs away from Nashua South

Salem's Aidan McDonald scored touchdowns in three different ways Friday night against Keene.

SALEM — Aidan McDonald executed a trifecta of sorts Friday night to pace Salem over Keene 34-22.

McDonald scored twice in the first quarter, on a 12-yard run and a 55-yard pass from Noah Mustapha, and then scored on a 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils (3-2) certainly had their running game working against Keene (3-3).

McDonald rushed for 78 yards, Tommy Ahlers went for 81 yards and a TD on just nine carries and Damian Gigante gained 36 yards on six carries. And, for good measure, David Jacques ran for 83 yards on eight carries.

Salem was ahead 21-8 at halftime and was never seriously threatened by Keene. The Devils didn't punt once all game.

"Our kids played well," said Salem coach Steve Abraham. "The offensive line really fired off the ball, which I was happy about, and our young defense played well."

Defensively, Abraham was particularly pleased with the play of freshman middle linebacker Danny Hughes as well as Peter Beeley, who moved up from safety to linebacker to combat Keene's wishbone attack.

Salem will be at Nashua North next Friday at 6:30.

Salem 34, Keene 22

Keene (3-3):  8 0 8 6 — 22

Salem (3-2): 14 7 7 6 — 34

First Quarter

S — Aden McDonald 12 run (Josh Brady kick)

S — McDonald 55 pass from Noah Mustapha (Brady kick)

Second Quarter

S — Damien Gigante 12 run (Brady kick)

Third Quarter

S — McDonald 70 kickoff return (Brady kick)

Fourth Quarter

S — Tommy Ahlers 3 run (kick blocked)

SALEM LEADERS

RUSHING: Aidan McDonald 12-78, Tommy Ahlers 9-81, Damian Gigante 6-36, David Jacques 8-83

PASSING: Noah Mustapha 2-4-0, 88

RECEIVING: McDonald 1-55, Kaleb Bates 1-33

