For Salem’s Nicholas Rushton, taking on the the pole vault — with all the inherent challenges and danger — comes down to one simple rule.
Focus.
“A lot of what goes into pole vault is mind over matter,” said Rushton. “There are many different parts of the event that are dangerous. But, for me, I think the best way to overcome that is to focus on the things I need to do to vault as high as possible. The more I think about the dangers of pole vaulting, the more likely I am to have an accident and get hurt. It takes a lot of athletic ability and strength to get over the bar, but more mental strength and determination are key.”
Rushton has had that combination of athleticism and determination on point so far this spring, his second since moving to New Hampshire from Alabama.
The Salem High senior delivered a breakout performance with a 12-6 — matching his personal record — to win the pole vault at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational two weeks ago. He followed that up by taking first at the Nashua North Invitational last weekend (11-0).
The 12-6 is the best in the Eagle-Tribune area so far this spring, six inches better than No. 2.
“Winning the pole vault at the Ottaviani Invitational was an extremely exciting moment for both me and my dad and coach, Adrian Rushton,” said Nicholas. “It was the first invitational I’ve won since moving to New Hampshire. Winning that gave me a sense of knowing I am one of the best pole vaulters in the area and am able to compete at a very high level. I feel like I’m vaulting better than I ever have before.”
He accomplished this all while overcoming some frightening moments while competing in the event he loves.
“Throughout the years there have been many scary moments, especially in that last two years where the event has become more and more technical as I get better,” he said. “One of the scariest moments was junior year when I fell during warmups a week before the divisional meet and dislocated my shoulder. I’m also coming back this season after a cracked bone in my foot which I suffered at the New England Interscholastic Championship Meet which resulted in surgery. But, to be a successful pole vaulter, for me, it’s about is determination and hard work.”
Rushton fell in love with pole vaulting while at middle school in Madison, Ala. But it was a challenge at the start.
“I started pole vaulting in the seventh grade through a partnership my old middle school had with my old high school in Alabama,” he said. “I didn’t know much about the event when I started track that year, but after seeing an upperclassman doing it, it caught my interest, and I’ve been doing it ever sense.
“I was not very good at pole vaulting when I started. In fact, it was kind of sad to watch. But with a lot of hard work, determination and the right coaching, I’ve become one of the best pole vaulters in New Hampshire.”
Rushton began to break out last spring, after moving to New Hampshire due to his father’s job. He placed second at the Merrimack Invitational (11-6), then hit his PR for the first time with a 12-6 at New Englands. He was also second at Division Is (11-0) and sixth at the Meet of Champions (11-6).
“It really was not until last year that I realized I could really compete with some of the best vaulters in New England,” he said. “I have been extremely for this spring track season, to see what I am capable of in my last year as a high school athlete.”
He opened this spring by winning the pole vault in a meet against perennial power Pinkerton (11-6), before scoring the Ottaviani and Nashua North crowns.
Rushton now hopes for more victories this spring, and has his eye on a record.
“Looking at the rest of season, one of my biggest goals would be to clear 14-0.25, to take the Salem High school record,” he said. “And keep winning.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
