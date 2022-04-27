SALEM, N.H. – For the record, it had been 354 days. Nearly one full year.
Yet even 17 wins and a state championship later, the Salem High girls didn’t forget.
“We had a tough game against (Pinkerton Academy) last year, it was our only loss. We needed to know we had to come back and battle this year,” said Blue Devils third baseman Ava McNamara.
The junior’s third-inning blast – well over the fence in center for homer No. 1 on the year – proved huge in ensuring that Salem would claim a measure of revenge over the rival Astros in a 3-1 win on Wednesday afternoon.
“People don’t forget. They’ll never forget, so it was extra sweet to get this one today,” said Blue Devils’ coach Haley Chandler, whose defending champs improved to 5-0.
Pinkerton, now 3-3, had upset on its mind. Sophomore righty Paige Murray kept her team in it throughout.
The difference was the lack of the timely hit against Salem ace Madison Solt.
“Maddie Solt is Maddie Solt. When the tough get going, she gets going, too,” said Astros coach Tom Wall. “Bottom line, we hit the ball. Even with two outs, we hit the ball hard … right at people.
“It was the same kind of game as last year. We had a lot of chances, we just didn’t deliver when we need to.”
Solt stranded nine and struck out six.
“She’s crushing it. Today was a really great show for the both of them,” said Chandler of Solt and her new catcher, Emersen Poulin.
Salem took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter Jennifer Olson singled and scored.
McNamara doubled things up with her bomb in the third.
“It came off the bat, and I knew it was out right away,” said McNamara, who smacked six homers a year ago.
“We needed to get this game going. We needed to get started.”
Jaydn Child’s two-out RBI in the fourth made it a 2-1 game, but that was as close as Pinkerton would get.
Angelina Ventullo singled and stole second, then raced home on Addison Lucier’s two-out hit to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth.
Pinkerton loaded the bases in the sixth – one last gasp – but Solt was too much, and the Blue Devils locked down the win.
“(The Salem girls) like games like this. They absolutely live for games like this,” said Chandler. “It was really nice to play a game like Pinkerton that is very good.”
The Astros would love to find a way into the top echelon with the likes of unbeatens Salem, Londonderry and Concord.
Murray battled all day, allowing only five hits while striking out six.
“I know where we are. We had a slow start. We are improving with each game and each practice,” said Wall. “The kids want to win.”
