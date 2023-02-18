LONDONDERRY, N.H. -- The dominant dual-meet team in New Hampshire made it official on Saturday. Salem High stormed to the NHIAA Division I Wrestling Championship.
Scoring 256 points and placing three wrestlers at the top of the podium, the Blue Devils outdistanced defending champ and runner-up Timberlane Regional with 173 points.
The win halted a run of seven straight titles for the Owls and was the first for Salem since 2000, eighth in school history.
Salem sophomore Evan Lynch made it two for two in Division I, repeating as champion at 106 pounds. Lynch didn’t see the second period in any of his three wins on Saturday, scoring pins in 1:00, 1:22 and 59 seconds.
His classmate Caleb O’Rourke took the tough route at 132, from the No. 3 seed and wrestled very tough in his 4-0 day. After a pair of wins by fall, O’Rourke ran into Pinkerton’s Michael Follo in the semis. A year ago at this meet, Follo placed fourth and O’Rourke was sixth.
This time around, it was O’Rourke, gritting out an 11-9 win. The finals completed O’Rourke’s marathon day with top seed Nick D’Alessandro of Londonderry. O’Rourke claimed the title in that one with an 11-10 thriller.
Finally for Salem at 160, Matteo Mustapha breezed through three first-period pins, setting up a spot with No. 2 seed Connor Carrier of Bedford in the finals.
That one went the distance, and Mustapha claimed his championship with a 12-8 decision.
Timberlane did not have a champ but placed 10 on the podium, including finalists Sigillo, John Fabrizio, Jacob Andrade and Ben Little.
Windham was seventh, led by 138-pound champion Aiden Williams. Seeded second, Williams scored a pair of wins by fall then picked up a major decision in the finals over Fabrizio.
Pinkerton was ninth as Follo, Camden Arbogast and Cam McMahon earned third-place medals.
In the Division III tourney at Bow, Pelham took fourth place overall as Liz Donovan and Michael Harrington won titles for the Pythons.
NH Division I
Team Scores: 1. Salem 256, 2. Timberlane 173, 3. Londonderry 161.5, 7. Windham 140, 9. Pinkerton 103
106: 1. Evan Lynch (S); 2. Ryan Sigillo (T)
113: 2. Brody McDonald (S); 3. Talon Oljey (T); 4. Henry Palmer (W); 6. Aiden Doyle (P)
120: 3. Cam McMahon (P); 4. Liam McGrail (W); 5. Logan Smith (S); 6. Colton Seuss (T)
126: 2. Spencer Buscema (S); 4. TJ Labatte (T)
132: 1. Caleb O’Rourke (S); 3. Michael Follo (P); 5. Nick Russell (W)
138: 1. Aiden Williams (W); 2. John Fabrizio (T); 3. Camden Arbogast (P)
145: 2. Jacob Andrade (T); 3. Talen Walton (S); 6. Dylan Suliveras (W)
152: 2. Ben Little (T); 4. Brayden Fleming (S); 5. Noah Alfonso (W)
160: 1. Matteo Mustapha (S); 6. Nels Dealmeida (P)
170: 2. David Jacques (S); 3. Constantine Isaac (W); 4. Spencer Sierra (T)
182: 3. Liam Shambo (W); 4. Danny Hughes (S)
195: 2. Nick Antionetti (S); 5. Tom Lacroix (P)
220: 5. Ben Begin (S); 6. Lucas Fitzpatrick (T)
285: 3. Malikai Colon (T)
NH Division III
Team Scores: 1. Plymouth 163, 4. Pelham 99
Pelham Placers
106: 2. Lex Kieran
113: 1. Liz Donovan
132: 3. Nathan Maslanek
145: 1. Michael Harrington
160: 3. Billy Nichols
220: 4. Russell Leonard
