The Salem wrestlers punctuated their 28-2 regular season – 23-1 with the “A” team and 5-1 with the “B” team – by dominating the Haverhill Dual Tournament.
Brody McDonald, Spencer Buscema, Caleb O'Rourke, Jariel Hernandez, Brayden Fleming, Matteo Mustapha, David Jacques and Danny Hughes all went 4-0 for Salem, which knocked off Haverhill, 48-20, in the semis and then Andover, 55-21, in the finals.
Evan Lynch had three wins, including a 5-4 decision over Hillies standout Michael Morris at 106.
Matteo Mustapha picked up his 100th career victory on the day as well.
The Salem “B” squad went 2-0 in a tri-meet, knocking off Pelham and Spaulding as Maddox Boudreau and Dom Murphy each scored a pair of wins by fall.
ANDOVER 3-1
Andover won its first three matches the loss to Salem in the Haverhill finals.
Andover dropped Newton South (51-27), Merrimack (NH) and Lawrence (48-27) and moved to 20-9.
Senior captain Jason Osborne went 4-0 on the day, as did the freshmen trio of Yandel Morales, Jason Ballou, and Anthony Archambault.
Stephen Medeiros, Adrian Luck and Lucas Oliveira all went 3-1.
LANCERS 3-1
Lawrence went 3-1 on the day, with wins over Lexington (48-15), Lincoln-Sudbury (51-18) and Algonquin (60-24). The Lancers fell to Andover.
Freshman Jayden Reynoso, sophomore Juan Carlos Martinez and senior Nathaniel Ramos all went 4-0 for the Lancers. Joel Garcia and Izzik Adames won three matches apiece.
“They wrestled very well and their hard work has paid off,” said coach Rob Niceforo.
REGGIES 2-2
Greater Lawrence Tech finished up the dual meet season with a 2-2 day as Haverhill hosted a duals tournament on Saturday.
The Reggies, who close at 13-13, knocked off Newton South (48-31) and Lincoln-Sudbury (60-14), while falling to Wayland, 42-39, and the host Hillies, 54-14.
Izick Diaz, Dylan Smoth, Jason Sanchez and Josh Matos all went 3-1 on the day.
Justin Toglia, Xavier Tirado, Kaelib Reynolds and Michael Pena all scooped a pair of wins.
“We have a young team we are only going to get better from here,” said coach Juan Nieves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.