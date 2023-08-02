SALEM, N.H. — While the Salem 12-year-old Little League All-Star baseball team has a date with Bristol, Conn., starting on Saturday afternoon, two other teams from the same youth baseball program have continued their own success and will also be playing in prestigious tournaments this week.
The 10-year-old team, coached by Dan Roy, swept Lamprey River in a best-of-three series this past Thursday and Saturday by scores of 7-6 in seven innings and then 13-11.
The sweep puts Salem into the 10U Eastern Regional Invitation Baseball Tournament to be played in Cranston, R.I., starting on Saturday morning at 9:30 am against Team Massachusetts.
After that will be games on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with the hopes of the team advancing to the semifinal round thereafter.
“The competition is going to be very tough, but what I have heard is that we have a deep enough team that we should be able to compete with all of the teams as long as we come to play,” said Roy.
In the first win over Lamprey River, Dylan Majka had a walk-off single to score Tyler Roy.
“It was a total team effort. Everyone did something to help us win, whether it was in the field, at the plate or on the mound,” said Dan Roy.
Will Briggs and Owen Griffin combined for the pitching in the first win and then it was Roy and Griffin in the second game.
The 10-year-old team includes: Ryan Brennan, Jake Bergeron, Will Briggs, Ryan Edler, Owen Griffin, Landon O’Connor, Cam Ward, Tyler Roy, Mason Sawyer, Dan Cutuli, Nate Zurek and Dylan Majka.
11’s heading to Beverly
The 11U team has yet to play since winning the New Hampshire state title last week. They faced off on Tuesday with games on Wednesday and Thursday in the Regional tournament to be held in Beverly.
“We are feeling very confident. We have five kids who we can put on the mound at any time, and at the plate, from top to bottom, we can hit,” said manager Dan DeFrancesco. “That’s kind of rare for a team to have a lineup that can all hit, can put pressure on the defense by putting the ball in play. Obviously we are expecting tougher competition, but we have confidence that we can get the job done. In order to do that, teams play five days in a row and we feel that we have five strong pitchers who can all help us.”
The 11U team includes: Wes Boudreau, Zack Bolduc, Nolan Dupuis, Brayden Miller, Grayson Buckley, Jacob Guerrero-Lomba, Jackson Lemire, Kevin McDonough, Patrick DeFrancesco, Colton Johnson, Anthony Faticanti, Mark Baillergeon and Dominic Choate.
