DURHAM, N.H. — While his long, nearly shoulder-length bright red hair and unruly beard make him instantly recognizable, that’s about all that’s flashy about University of New Hampshire defensive lineman Owen Gormley of Salem.
He’s determined to let his play — and work ethic — do the talking.
“Right now I’m just trying to keep my head down, since I’m still a walk-on,” said Gormley. “I’m just trying to fight for some (scholarship) money and fight for my spot on this team.”
The former Salem Blue Devils star is now a redshirt freshman defensive tackle for UNH, which kicked off preseason practices at the start of August, and will open the regular season on Sept. 1, hosting Monmouth (7 p.m.)
“The preseason is going great so far,” said Gormley at the team’s annual media day on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. “I’m working to get in with the twos (second-team defense) so I can start to get into the rotation during games. That’s my goal out there.”
A 2020 Salem High graduate, Gormley was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior, when he led the Blue Devils to the Division 1 semifinals.
“Owen’s toughness and attitude are exactly what coaches look for in a player,” said then-Salem coach Rob Pike at the time.
Gormley then joined UNH as a walk-on for the 2020 season that saw the fall cancelled and the Wildcats play just one spring game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the toughest transitions to Division 1-AA college football for Gormley was his weight — or lack thereof. The 5-foot-10 lineman was listed at 225 pounds as a senior, and is currently listed at 263 pounds.
And while his diet to address this may sound enjoyable to some, he stated emphatically that it is far from a treat.
“Definitely eating has been the hardest part, trying to get bigger,” said Gormley. “I’m still on the smaller size for a college lineman, so one of the challenges has been getting my weight up.
“The dining hall at UNH is pretty good. So I eat mostly stir fry — chicken, steak and vegetables — then finish off most meals with a couple pieces of pizza, maybe some chicken nuggets or a hamburger. It’s really not (fun). Every meal it tough to get down now. It’s a job at this point.”
Gormley made his college debut on a massive stage last season, when UNH visited Division 1-A University of Pittsburgh — featuring Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 first-round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett — in front of a crowd of 68,400 fans.
Called upon late in the lopsided loss, Gormley shined, making a pair of solo tackles.
“It was a dream-come-true to play in my first game at such a beautiful stadium, and to be able to get a couple of tackles was amazing,” he said. “At halftime, coach Mac (now-retired coach Sean McDonnell) decided to get some of the younger guys in. The tackles were exciting, but I had to shake them off quick to get back into the game. It felt good. I’d like to get a few more tackles.
“It was definitely something different. On the walk out, in front of that crowd, we were getting yelled at like crazy. It was a wild atmosphere.”
With the regular season just weeks away, Gormley is going to continue to battle to earn a spot on the field.
“I’m just going to keep working and keep playing and let the coaches make the decisions in the office,” he said. “I’m not going to worry about that.”
