SALEM, N.H. — It happens a lot, says Dave Bettencourt, whether it’s at Market Basket on Route 28 or church on Sundays.
The hugs. Because of 1997.
“Whenever we go to the grocery store or are coming out of church, we’re hugging each other, we’re shaking hands with the former players and the parents,” he said. “People still talk about it.”
Yes they do.
Back in the summer of ‘97, Bettencourt was one of the coaches of the Salem 13-year-old baseball all-star team which cleaned house, winning the New Hampshire title, the Eastern Regional and the World Series Championship, beating powerhouse Mission Viejo, Calif., in the final game.
This Saturday, the Salem 12-year-old team is taking on the state champions from Vermont in the first game of the four-team double-elimination New England Regional Tournament played in Bristol, Conn., and will be televised on various ESPN channels. It’s the furthest any Salem team has gone ... since that 13-year-old Salem group in 1997.
Bettencourt fondly remembers everything that went into that memorable summer of baseball. The wins, the one tough loss, the laughs, the high-fives, the dirty uniforms, the tears of frustration and heartache and the tears of joy. Most of all, he remembers the friendships, that he hopes the current 12-year-olds appreciate as well.
“The relationships that we built, which is what this is all about, hopefully the kids on these teams today are doing the same thing because that’s what they will remember the most,” said Bettencourt. “I loved every second of it. It was not only a great opportunity for me to coach and be with my son (DJ), but my entire family. We made great friends and have such great memories.”
After winning the state title, the ‘97 team advanced to the regionals in New York. Salem won the first game and then lost the second, forcing the team to fight tooth-and-nail to stay alive in the loser’s bracket. They survived and reached the championship game, which included a scene right out of “The Bad News Bears.”
“We had two outs in the seventh inning and runners on second and third (and were down by a run). They were going to intentionally walk Robbie McQuire, and he ends up taking the first pitch and lines a shot into right-center and we end up winning the game,” recalled Bettencourt.
From there, Salem went to Taylor, Mich., and defeated Ohio, 6-1, Puerto Rico, 7-1 and then California twice by scores of 4-2 and 4-1, which included Nick Hanges throwing a no-hitter against Puerto Rico.
“(After we beat Puerto Rico) the attitude shifted from, ‘It’s great getting here’ to ‘Let’s go win this thing’. (Our thinking was) we know that we can compete, we know that we have the talent, we’ve got a good sense of who we were going to face the rest of the way and we can do this,” said DJ Bettencourt. “We rode that momentum from there on out and we swept the tournament.”
The manager of the team was the late Dennis Bistany and the coaches included Dave Bettencourt, Lee Simoneau, Perry Hanges and John Tucarella. The players were: Matt Guerin, Aaron Orso, Tom Covey, Rob McQuire, Jason Pearlman, Nick Hanges, D.J. Bettencourt, Joshua Simoneau, Rob Smolka, GJ Vincente, Nick Thibodeau, Tommy Dischenwitz and Luke D’Agostino.
“Before there was the 2004 Red Sox, it was the 1997 Salem, N.H., Junior League All-Star team,” said D.J. Bettencourt. “We had a phenomenal cast of characters. We had our own unique personalities. It was the perfect blend. We complimented each other incredibly well. We had guys with wonderful senses of humor, who kept the team up when things were not going well. We had guys who were very intense, who helped us focus, especially in the big moments when we really needed to focus and bear down. and we had guys who were great calming presence, to help us get through a long slog.
“It’s going to be a very intense month of baseball for these (Salem 12-year-old) kids, who we all hope will go all the way.”
