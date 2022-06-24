Damian Gigante never shied away from sacrificing for the betterment of the Salem High football team.
Block for three Eagle-Tribune All-Star running backs — Aidan McDonald, Tommy Ahlers and Dante Fernandes — first as a fullback, and again after moving to tight end? Gigante was ready to open holes.
Stand out at linebacker, then move to defensive line to strengthen the defense? Play special teams? Whatever his team needed, the recent Salem High graduate was ready.
“Damian was the ultimate team player,” said Salem head coach Steve Abraham. “In the fall, he went from linebacker and fullback to the less glamorous positions of tight end and defensive line without complaining. He did everything to help our team.”
The ultimate teammate did enough to be chosen as one of the best in New Hampshire for the class of 2022, and now has one last chance to shine on the football field.
Gigante will play defensive line for the East squad in the CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) All-Star Football Game on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Saint Anselm College.
“I’m super pumped for the CHaD game,” said Gigante. “It will be a ton of fun being able to play alongside kids I’ve been playing against since freshman year and some since middle school. It’s quite an honor being selected because I put in the work all four years and it feels nice that it is being recognized”
The game has a little extra meaning for Gigante, whose sister Jeanna is a registered nurse at Dartmouth Health in Lebanon, one of the hospitals in the CHaD family.
“It does make the game more special,” said Damian. “Hearing about some of the days she has had, it’s nice knowing that we are doing something like this to help out people at the hospitals.”
On the field, the 6-foot, 200-pound Gigante is more than happy to be focusing on defense for the CHaD game. He was named to the All-New Hampshire Division 1 South defensive team in the fall for the second straight season, with huge plays like a key fourth down stop against Londonderry.
“I’ll be playing defensive end,” he said. “I’m super excited this is what I get to play because it’s super fun and I love being in on the action. What I love about playing defensive line is being able to use a free range of moves to get around the defender and being able to be in the action the entire game.”
Gigante was also an indispensable part of the Salem offense in his three varsity seasons, two as a starter. This past fall, Salem compiled 3,268 rushing yards (326.8 per game) and averaged 36.3 points per game. Salem finished 7-3 and advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.
Gigante opened holes for McDonald, who led the area in rushing yards (1,349 yards, 21 TDs) for the second straight season in the fall, and Ahlers, who finished third in the area in rushing yards (1,056 yards, 15 TDs).
On his own, Gigante rushed for four touchdowns as a senior, two in a win over Merrimack, and 210 yards on 33 carries. He also caught six passes for 121 yards in Salem’s run-heavy wing-T offense.
“To play fullback in Salem’s offense, you have to not only be one of the best blockers on the field but also one of the best runners too,” said Gigante. “So being able to play that position was an honor. What I enjoyed most about offense was blocking for my running backs Tommy Ahlers and Aidan McDonald.”
Gigante — who was also the starting catcher for the Salem baseball team this past spring — is headed to Stonehill College in the fall, and will not play football. So Saturday is his gridiron swan song.
“It means a lot that my last game is being played in the CHaD game,” he said. “Being alongside all the friends I have made over the years and now being able to play with them is an awesome feeling. My goals for this game are to soak in the experience. I want to have fun, make some good plays and most of all win.”
