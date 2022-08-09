Chris Sale's nightmare of a year has taken yet another bizarre turn.
After missing the first half due to a stress fracture in his ribcage suffered during an offseason workout, and then after getting hit on the hand by a line drive and suffering a broken pinky as a result, Sale is now officially out for the year after breaking his right wrist in a bicycle accident.
All told, Sale only made two starts and threw 5.2 innings in 2022, which was meant to mark his big return after missing two years due to Tommy John surgery.
The Red Sox announced the latest injury Tuesday morning, saying the accident took place on Saturday and that Sale underwent successful surgery on Monday. The club expects Sale will be ready by the start of spring training next February, by which point he will have only thrown 57.1 innings over 11 starts, including the playoffs, through the first three years of his five-year, $145 million contract.
Chaim Bloom offered further clarity following the initial announcement, saying Sale had just returned home after throwing at Boston College and was riding his bike to pick up lunch. He said Sale hit something while riding down a hill and flew off the bike, and while they're grateful Sale's injuries weren't worse he feels awful that after everything he's been through Sale's suffered yet another unlucky break.
“You couldn’t make this up," Bloom said. "We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it.”
Bloom said if not for the injury Sale may have been able to return by the end of this season, and much like with the broken rib and pinky, this setback shouldn't have long lasting effects. Theoretically, once he's healed there's no reason why he shouldn't be able to get back to his old dominant self.
"You look forward and he should be fine," Bloom said. "I know we keep saying that and things keep happening, this is just an incredibly bizarre run of events, but he should be full-go next spring."
But after everything that's happened, can the Red Sox really count on Sale going forward?
When Sale was signed to his big contract extension prior to the 2019 season the hope was he could serve as the club's ace for years to come. In theory Sale is absolutely worth $30 million per year, but even before the spate of injuries Sale had never been particularly durable, and going forward those concerns will be amplified by orders of magnitude.
Watching your ace take the mound every fifth day should inspire comfort and confidence, not anxiety that at some point the other shoe is going to drop.
By the time Sale returns in 2023 it will have been almost four years since he pitched at full strength. His elbow issues should hopefully be well behind him, but he's also going to be turning 34, and who knows what kind of effect that and all of this downtime could have on his body.
For the Red Sox, it is what it is at this point. They have already invested close to $90 million into Sale these past three years and they aren't getting that money back. At this point they have no other choice but to hold their breath and hope that when Sale does finally come back, he'll make those last two years worth the wait.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.