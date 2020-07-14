North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.