ALEXA BEAN
Windham Basketball
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
Coach Anne Haky said, "Her one-on-one defense and overall IQ for the game are unmatched. Alexa guards the best player on the other team regardless of position."
The 5-6 sophomore moved from Haverhill to Windham at age 5. Interestingly, she's left-handed except in sports where her right hand is dominant. Bean babysits and looks forward to being involved with the Champions Basketball program.
A top Spanish student, Alexa is already taking Spanish 3. She has a black Lab mix named Maggie.
Bean's favorites include pizza, "The Office," sharpshooter Steph Curry, her 8th grade teacher Bill Buckley, the recent "Murder on the Orient Express," movie and the novel "One of Us Is Lying."
NICK MERRILL
Timberlane Basketball
CONSUMMATE TEAMMATE
Coach Jeff Baumann said, "Nick has been the consummate teammate. He provides great energy for the team on game days regardless of his role."
Merrill, an Atkinson resident, is a workout warrior. The 5-8, 175-pounder bench presses 275 pounds. Nick is ranked in the top 20 percent of his senior class and has been accepted to UNH and is waiting on Suffolk.
His career highlight was a buzzer-beater to beat the Salem JVs. He works at Renaissance Golf Club and has a Golden Retriever named Dakota. His brother, Tyler (cross country, basketball), is a sophomore athlete at Timberlane.
Nick's favorites include math teacher Erin Donnelly, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and ex-NBA great Kobe Bryant.
JOY MUIRURI
North Andover Track
JOY TO COACH
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, "I love her spirit, perseverance, and commitment. Joy is literally a joy to work with."
DelleChiaie is also impressed with Muiruri's work in his senior AP English class. Joy, who moved from Malden in 8th grade, hopes to study marketing at Quinnipiac, Drexel or the University of San Francisco.
She's a North Andover club leader and works as a barista at Starbucks. She runs spring track, too. Joy has a passion for rollercoasters and estimates she's been on 40 different ones. Her favorite? Storm Runner at Hersheypark.
Other favorites include pasta, "Grey's Anatomy" and her music teacher Tim Clark.
GAGE MUIR
Haverhill Wrestling
LOVES THE SPORT
Muir, a sophomore, never wrestled until he got to Haverhill High.
"I like the workouts and my teammates," said the 5-3, 120-pounder.
Coach Tim Lawlor said, "Gage's work ethic in practice has helped aid his fast improvement. He has wins against Timberlane, Lowell and Lawrence. He's not afraid of anything."
Gage is also a cornerback on the football team. He has a twin brother, Jaden, who also plays football. Their sister, Isis, is a Whittier Tech grad.
Gage, who attended Consentino School, enjoys hour-long bike trips and playing with his dog, who is named Oso.
His favorites include mashed potatoes and corn, Larry Bird, "Grown Ups" and singer Chris Brown.
ALYSSA WOLOSZYN
Windham Track
WORTH THE WEIGHTS
Alyssa, a junior, loves pumping iron and body building and it has helped her greatly in the shot put and in life.
Woloszyn said, "I've lost 90 pounds in the last year and a half."
Jaguars coach Ryan O'Connor said, "She's a regular in the weightroom with the guys and isn't afraid to mix it up. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face."
Alyssa has a Rottweiler mix named Sabie. Her older brother, Andrew, plays for the New Hampshire Avalanche hockey team. About 10 years ago, the family moved here from North Carolina.
Her favorites include green bean casserole, "Vampire Diaries," Algebra 2 teacher Mary Anderson and the musical group Nickelback.
