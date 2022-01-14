CHLOE CALLAHAN
Fellowship Christian Basketball
NEVER BACKS DOWN
Callahan is a 5-3 freshman from Plaistow. Her twin sister, Isobel, also plays for FCA. Their junior brother, Owen, plays soccer and tennis for the Methuen-based Rams.
“Chloe is scrappy and never backs down. She’s always ready to do more than what is expected,” said FCA coach Celeste Brodnick. “She’s always encouraging to her teammates.”
Callahan works as a teacher’s aide at FCA. She has two cats, Archie and Duke.
Chloe’s favorites include mac and cheese, the TV show “K.C. Undercover,” gymnast Simone Biles, her principal Holly Robichaud, and “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.”
COLE LAMBERT
Methuen Hockey
SINGING HIS PRAISES
Lambert wins our Unsung Hero honors after he was named Methuen’s Unsung Hero for his play and goal in the recent win over Shawsheen Tech.
Coach Bill Blackwell said, “He’s a ferocious forechecker.”
The 5-7, 150-pound junior also plays lacrosse. His brother Adam is a freshman on the varsity hockey team and their brother Cody, an 8th grader, is a promising athlete.
Cole’s career highlight was making varsity last winter. “I couldn’t stop smiling for an hour straight!” he said. Another highlight was meeting Shawn Thornton after a Bruins game.
Lambert graduated from St. Mary’s School in Melrose. His favorite teacher is English teacher Becky O’Sullivan.
LEAH DeLEON
Central Catholic Basketball
TAKES CENTER STAGE
The basketball and volleyball captain won a prestigious Posse Scholarship which means free college tuition. She’ll be attending Centre College in Kentucky.
Coach Casey Grange said, “Leah starts but doesn’t get much press because her specialty is playing tough defense and being a vocal leader.”
The 5-6 guard from Lawrence volunteers at Cor Unum and works at Target in Methuen. Her sister, Yahalix Veras, played hoops at Notre Dame Cristo Rey.
DeLeon’s favorites include chicken wings, Kobe Bryant, her Lawrence Catholic teacher Sister Anne Hegarty, singer Bruno Mars, and the movie “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
LEXI DeOLIVEIRA
Haverhill Basketball
MISSING PIECE
Lexi, whose real name is Alexsia, sat out last year due to COVID.
Coach Melissa Tarpy said, “She’s been a missing piece to the puzzle. She works extremely hard every second in practice and games.”
The 5-8 leaper started on the championship volleyball team and plans to do track this spring. Her brother, Jonathan, is a freshman who plays basketball at Whittier.
DeOliveira takes two classes at Northern Essex and is ranked 90th in a class of 430 at HHS. She enjoys roller skating and works at the Cinemark Theater at Rockingham Mall.
Her favorites include her Chihuahua Lulu, chicken broccoli Alfredo, history teacher Marc Harvey, and Celtic star Jayson Tatum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.