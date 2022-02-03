BRADY GAUDET
Salem Basketball
REFRESHING ATTITUDE
Coach Rob McLaughlin said, "He brings a needed tough, inside presence to our team. His positive attitude and willingness to learn is refreshing."
The 6-2, 200-pound sophomore split time between the JV and varsity soccer teams this fall. He said his favorite sports memory is making his varsity basketball debut late last winter.
Brady has a lot of hockey talent in his family. His aunt Gina (64 goals) and uncle Joe Gaultieri (4-year letterman) were hockey stars at Dartmouth. His cousin, Tom Gaultieri, scored 38 goals as a defenseman at Assumption.
Brady's favorites include camping with his family in Ossipee, grilled chicken, Tom Brady, "The Office," math teacher Maria Grzyb, and rapper Cordae.
FELICIA DRAGON
Methuen-Tewksbury Hockey
HELPING HAND
The Methuen High senior didn't make the team as a sophomore so she became a manager.
"I love it," said Dragon.
Red Ranger coach Sarah Oteri Doucette loves having her. She said, "She positively takes on any role that will help the team. She makes sure everything is ready."
Felicia plans to study hospitality management at Northern Essex. She's working as a server at Edgewood in North Andover. In her free time, the Tenney Grammar School grad enjoys working out at Planet Fitness.
Dragon's favorites include lasagna, the TV show "All-American," David Pastrnak, accounting teacher Danielle McLeod, "Fast and Furious" and rapper A Boogie.
SHANE BURNS
Brooks Basketball
WELCOME BACK
When COVID hit, Burns left for a year at Central Catholic. He's now back and contributing including a big 3-pointer in the win over Phillips Andover.
Coach John McVeigh said, "He's a relentlessly hard worker and a terrific teammate."
The 5-11 junior also plays lacrosse. Dad, Greg, played football at Colby. Brother Jackson plays lacrosse at Endicott and Jared was a three-sport athlete at Salem High. Sister Makayla is a promising 8th grader.
Burns enjoys playing poker and has a dog, an Australian Labradoodle named Callie. His favorite teacher was Barron School second-grade teacher Erin Bergeron. His favorite musician is the late rapper Juice Wrld.
AMANDA KIM
Andover Gymnastics
FEARS NOTHING
Coach Bresnick said, "Beautiful to watch on floor and beam, and powerful on vault. Demonstrating no fear to attack new skills and motivated to better herself at each practice."
The 5-foot-4 junior is also on the tennis team. Her sister, Annette Kim, plays tennis for Gordon College.
A National Honor Society student, Amanda is taking AP U.S. History and AP English. Kim enjoys baking and makes a mean banana bread. The Wood Hill School grad plays the keyboard.
Her favorites include Korean food, Taylor Swift, the Winter Olympics especially curling, Olympic gold medal gymnast Sunisa Lee and her eighth grade science teacher Scott Govoni.
ADRIANO ANDRADE
Haverhill Swimming
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
Andrade is killing it in the classroom. He's ranked No. 4 in a senior class of 430 students. He scored a 1,370 on his SATs and has been accepted to some top schools including RPI. He won the prestigious Rensselaer Award. The National Honor Society vice president has an internship teaching city third-graders computer skills.
Adriano, who is 100-percent Portuguese, is a 5-6, 130-pound two-year captain. His sister, former Hillie swimmer Selena Andrade, attends Clemson.
Coach George Nigro said, "He has a great work ethic and does whatever event he's asked to swim."
His favorite teacher is HHS computers teacher Cliff Ashbrook.
