KAMILLA MRIDAN
Andover tennis
IDEAL ATTITUDE
Kamilla is the ultimate player you want to coach, said Andover High tennis coach Alan Hibino. "She shows up every day with enthusiasm, great energy and a willingness to get better on the tennis courts."
Hibino notes Kamilla is an outstanding teammate who is willing to do anything to help the team and you can't find anyone at Andover High that could say a bad thing about her.
"Just a real positive person and teammate," said Hibino. "Kamilli is also a member of DECA and the Cure Club which makes care packages for kids with cancer."
JACK DAILEY
Salem baseball
REAL TROUPER
Jack couldn't play in a game this year because of an off-season surgery. But he was able to throw, pitching batting practice just about every practice and every pre-game.
According to coach Dan Keleher, Jack also charted pitches for Blue Devils pitchers every game on the bench. There is no wonder why Jack received the Salem High Baseball Sportsmanship Award for the commitment he showed to the team.
"We were so lucky to have him," said coach.
ABBY BUCKLEY
Andover track
OVERCAME BRAIN SURGERY
Abbey is a thrower for the Andover High girls track team. Her story, according to coach Peter Comeau, is both amazing and inspiring. She had brain surgery last year and when she was cleared to go back to school she went to every practice to support her teammates.
She was able to return to competition this year, but oftentimes would get major head aches. But she still competed through it, said coach Comeau.
A star in the classroom, the Andover High senior is headed St. Louis University in the fall.
TYLER FABBRI
Andover track
OVERCAME FAMILY LOSS
Andover High track coach Peter Comeau has a special place in his heart for senior trackster Tyler Fabbri. A noted "great" teammate, Tyler was the alternate on the talented 4X100 relay team.
Tyler's dad passed away the night before the state meet recently, yet he wanted to show up to run so as to not let his teammates down.
"This is a special young man," said Comeau. "He's the kind of person you want to coach, a true leader and a hero."
