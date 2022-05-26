ALLY ALBANO
Haverhill Track
WHATEVER IT TAKES
Ally is a senior on the outdoor track team. She stepped up big for the Hillies girls in the State Relay Meet. The best part of that story is she had never thrown the shot put for that meet and learned it in the week leading up to the meet. It helped Haverhill finish fourth overall.
“She also took a crash course in the triple jump and finished third in the triple jump,” said coach Mike Maguire. “Ally is a good teammate through it all, willing to do whatever it takes. We need more people like Ally, willing to do whatever it takes for the team.”
RALPH JEAN
Haverhill Volleyball
TENACIOUS TEAMMATE
Haverhill High senior Ralph Jean is the ideal player and teammate, said Hillies boys volleyball coach Vinnie Pettis. “Ralph is a tenacious teammate,” said Pettis. “He works extremely hard and embraces the role of taking on any and all players that oppose him.”
Pettis credits Ralph for his ability to learn nearly all of the positions, including outside hitter, right-side hitter, and defensive specialist at different times during the season.
“Ralph brings a mental ‘in your face’ toughness to our program,” said Pettis. “If you let him get in your head ... you won’t get him out.”
JOE CLEMENT
Haverhill Tennis
A BORN LEADER
Joe Clement is a senior captain for Haverhill High tennis this spring. “He has taken on a great deal of responsibility this season,” said coach Zach Eldridge. “Although he did not get the results he wished during our challenge matches at the beginning of the season, his attitude, respect from teammates and willingness to help in practice has set the tone for our successful season up to this point.”
Joe, said Eldridge, is the kind of leader that helps you compete for championships with his team-first attitude.
AINSLEY CHITTICK
North Andover Track
CAN THROW WITH BEST
Ainsley is a senior who is a member of the NAHS track throwing team. She has, according to Coach Rich Dellechiaie, emerged recently as an outstanding discus thrower for the Scarlet Knights.
“However, her excellence has been overshadowed by other members of our outstanding throwing crew,” said Dellechiaie. “Her 105-foot discus throw is one of the best in the area. Ainsley recently helped set a school record in the discus relay, helping our team win the event and securing North Andover’s team victory at the Division 2 State Relays.”
In the past two outdoor seasons she has developed into a solid thrower and an integral member of a very tight-knit throwing squad.
