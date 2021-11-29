ABBY LEPPERT
Pinkerton Volleyball
JOY TO COACH
Coach Todd Royce said, “Abby comes to practice each day with a positive attitude and is looking for ways to better her skills. She controls the middle of the net as a strong hitter and blocker. It is a joy to coach her.”
The 6-footer from Auburn is a senior first-year starter and second-year letterman. Her older brother, Cam, played basketball and golf at Pinkerton.
Leppert hopes to attend Florida Atlantic to study nutrition. She works at Brothers Butcher Shop in Nashua. Abby has a dog, a Vizsla named Sam.
Her favorites include chicken broccoli Alfredo, Auburn Village School teachers Gail Lewis and Michelle Keefe, country singer Morgan Wallen and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
TARYN FOX
Timberlane Cross Country
CONSUMMATE LEADER
Coach Mark Behan said, “Taryn is the consummate teammate and leader. She is a kind, caring and hard-working student-athlete who serves as a role model, on and off the cross-country course,”
The 5-9 senior captain from Plaistow also plays basketball and lacrosse. Her brother, J.T. Fox, is on the freshman soccer team.
Fox shines in the classroom. She’s taking four AP classes and is ranked No. 20 in the senior class. She also somehow finds time to work at The Paper Store and BeanTowne Coffee House. She has a dog, a Golden Retriever-Lab mix named Toby.
Taryn’s favorites include English teacher Michael Castano, “Napoleon Dynamite,” sushi, “The Office,” and the book “They Both Die at the End.”
JULIANNE NGUYEN
Windham Volleyball
POSITIVE INFLUENCE
Coach Jill Bartlett said, “Julianne comes to practice each day ready to work hard and be positive! She loves being part of the team and is a joy to be around. She is the first one to welcome someone new to our court.”
The 5-2 senior defensive specialist moved from Methuen at age 3. She’s a terrific student ranked No. 8 in a class of 249. She plans to study nursing.
Julianne is class treasurer and won the prestigious Brandeis Book Award. She also plays tennis for the Jaguars, who won the state title last spring. The Nguyens have a bunny named Nibbles.
Her favorites include skiing Flume Gorge, teachers Patrick Kaplo (physics) and Jon Hall (economics), the singer Hozier and the book “Six of Crows.”
MARIAH BAHRAKIS
Pelham Volleyball
STATE OF THE ART
Bahrakis hopes to study graphic design with UMass Dartmouth her top choice. Mariah is treasurer of the Art Honor Society and has won Scholastic awards for her work in photography and ceramics.
Coach Jessica Makara said, “I am humbled by her character in the face of adversity.”
Mariah and her grandmother were extremely close and Susan Bahrakis died of breast cancer in July. The team then raised $1,200 for charity in honor of Susan and Mariah gave a moving speech about her grandmother.
Her brothers are PHS athletes: Sebastian (football, lacrosse) and Simon (lacrosse).
Mariah works at Heav’nly Donuts. Her favorite teacher is Dan Jones for digital photo.
CASEY MICHAEL
Andover Field Hockey
AMAZING TRANSFER
There aren’t too many people who have done what Casey did. The former soccer player switched this season to field hockey and started for the state champs!
“Casey put a tremendous amount of work in,” said coach Maureen Noone. “She plays wherever we need her, using her ice hockey stick skills.”
As noted the 5-3 sophomore also plays hockey for the Golden Warriors. Field hockey is in the blood as mom, Stephanie Benotti Michael, was an All-American at Springfield College. Her brother, Cameron, is a promising 6th grade athlete.
Michael has a yellow Lab named Lucy and enjoys summers in Ogunquit.
Casey’s favorites include Doherty School teacher David Pisca, “The Grinch” and Bruin Brad Marchand.
