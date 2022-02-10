LILLY O’LOUGHLIN
Windham Track
RAY OF SUNSHINE
The 5-foot-1 junior hurdler also does field hockey and spring track. She has a twin sister, Windham skier Isabelle O’Loughlin, and a 9-year-old sister Caroline Carmody. Mom, Janelle Dacey O’Loughlin, is a CrossFit competitor and dad, Rich, is a former tri-athlete.
Track coach Ryan O’Connor said, “She is a ray of sunshine, always has a smile on her face.”
A natural salesman, Lilly spearheaded the charge for free HOKA swag at a recent meet. Coach O’Connor said she walked away covered in HOKA gear!
O’Loughlin skied for the Jags last winter and works at McIntyre Ski Area. She’s one of two Jags named to the NHIAA state leadership committee.
Her favorite teacher is Jessica Reills at WHS.
CHRIS RYAN
Salem Basketball
ROLLS-ROYCE TEAMMATE
The 5-7, 130-pound senior with a passion for cars has been a part-time starter this winter. He also plays soccer and runs spring track for the Blue Devils.
Coach Rob McLaughlin said, “He works his tail off in practice and has been one of our best teammates.”
Ryan plans to attend Manchester Community College to become an automotive technician. He works at Valvoline in Derry and drives a 2020 Audi S4.
Chris’ brother Timmy attends WPI and they have a brother in eighth grade, Jason.
Ryan has a dog named Luke, a Lab retriever. His favorites include Jayson Tatum, steak, Coach McLaughlin for economics, “The Sandlot” and the Hellcat automobile.
LAUREN GENEST
Timberlane Basketball
Repeat After Me
We usually try to limit athletes to one Unsung Hero appearance but Lauren, who was highlighted in soccer this fall, is a special kid.
Basketball coach Julia Knights said, “I know each day she’s going to give me her best effort and do it with a smile on her face.”
The 5-6 guard is a three-sport athlete ranked No. 10 in the junior class. She scored a 4 on her AP World History exam as a sophomore. She plays violin and piano.
Her brother, Mark, is a 3-sport athlete ranked 20th in the sophomore class. Their parents, Paul and Susan, were multi-sport athletes at Salem High.
The Timberlane Youth Soccer referee’s favorites include “Step Brothers,” the book “Anne of Green Gables,” and the song “3 Nights.”
ARI WHITE
Andover Basketball
READY WHEN NEEDED
Andover was shorthanded against Billerica and White, a 5-8 junior, delivered bigtime with 11 points in a 32-28 win.
Coach Alan Hibino said, “She’s willing to do anything to help our team.”
Ari, whose full name is Artemis, is the youngest of seven children and the only girl. Her brother, Peter White (AHS ‘08), was a star for coach Dave Fazio’s boys team. Another brother, Lucius, rowed at Holy Cross.
Dad, Ian White, is a well known orchestra leader. Ari loves music, too, but jokes she only sings “when nobody is listening.”
White’s favorites include cheeseburgers, Kanye West and her St. Augustine’s 8th grade teacher Mary Ann Rex.
MICHAEL WIMMER
Windham Track
MAXIMUM EFFORT
New Hampshire track teams have limited schedules due to COVID but that hasn’t hampered Wimmer’s attitude.
Coach Ryan O’Connor said, “He attends every practice and gives maximum effort every race.”
The 5-7 distance runner also does indoor and outdoor track. He’s ranked in the top 25 percent of the junior class, is one of the favorites in the Mr. Windham High competition, plays trumpet in the school band and does Junior ROTC at Salem High.
His sister, Katie, plays field hockey for Columbia. Dad, Mark, was a cross country All-America at Penn State. Michael is just about to become an Eagle Scout. His favorite teacher is Coach O’Connor for English.
