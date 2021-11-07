Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
LIBBY ROSSI
Pentucket Cross Country
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Coach Todd Ruland said, “Last week, one of the freshmen on the team was not able to finish the race and was very upset. Libby spoke with her for 15 minutes, and then persuaded the girl to go back out on the course and finish it with her.”
Rossi, whose first name is Elizabeth, is a 5-5 senior from Merrimac. Libby is in the National Honor Society. She’s vice president of student council and co-president of SADD.
She dances year-round with Dance Works in Plaistow. Libby has a dog, a yellow Lab named Daisy. She works at the Riverside Market Basket in Haverhill.
Her favorites include chicken wings, Pentucket teacher Krista Hazzard and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.
BRENDAN BURKE
North Andover Golf
CONSISTENT KNIGHT
Coach Nick Antonelli said, “He has been one of our most consistent players. He strikes the ball extremely well and rolls the ball with a confident pace.”
Burke, a 5-1, 110-pound freshman, moved here from Arlington in fourth grade. He also plays hockey and baseball. Brendan’s sister, Kasey, is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star gymnast.
Burke never has carded a hole-in-one but once came within five inches at Black Swan Country Club. He tells us he was ranked No. 7 in the world for the NHL 21 video game. He enjoys riding his bike around Smolak Farms.
Brendan’s favorites include meat loaf with bacon, golfer Justin Thomas, New Balance 608 sneakers and World Civilizations teacher Andrew Van Horn.
CASSIDY POWERS
Timberlane Soccer
PLEASURE TO COACH
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Cassidy is a joy to have on the team. She is positive, supportive, and a terrific teammate. Her mindset is always a team-first approach.”
The 5-7 junior midfielder lives in Atkinson. She also does basketball and track and may do both sports this winter. Powers is a member of Project Hope and the National Honor Society. She has a dog (Phin) and a hamster (Leonard).
Mom, Michele Powers, played soccer at Salem State. Cassidy’s older sister, Nicole, did volleyball and track for the Owls.
Powers’ favorites include pasta, the Netflix show “You,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, Timberlane Middle School teacher James Dionne, the original “Avengers” movie, the Zac Brown Band and Nike Air Max sneakers.
OLIVIA GUILLET
Central Cross Country
THE NATURAL
The former track sprinter took up distance running during the pandemic. Guillet, a junior from Andover, is in her first year with the cross country team. Surprisingly, she’s been the Raiders’ No. 3 runner.
Coach Colette Madore said, “Olivia realized that she may be better suited for distance running. Boy, was she right! Olivia is kind, humble, dedicated, and is a true asset to our team.”
Her sister, Molly (CC ‘21), ran track, too. Olivia enjoys surfing and paddleboarding at the family cottage in Seabrook.
Guillet’s favorites include her grandmother Eileen Reilly’s spaghetti and meatballs, Rob Gronkowski, Brooks Glycerin 18 sneakers, and her St. Augustine’s in Andover fourth grade teacher Mary Casha.
AMELIA HOLMES
Central Soccer
SINGING HER PRAISES
Holmes, a CGS grad, is a cashier at Market Basket. She has a dog, a Golden Retriever named Max, and a cat named Lucy. Her talented boyfriend, Central senior Nico Gonzalez, wrote a song for her.
Coach Jami Hayden sings her praises, too. She said, “Amelia has been a constant source of positivity for our team during every ‘up’ and ‘down.’ When she gets out on the field, she immediately raises the energy level.”
The 5-4 senior from Methuen is a National Honor Society student who hopes to attend Endicott or UMass Boston. She is taking three AP courses: psychology, literature and environmental science.
Holmes’ favorites include pasta, “Friends” and Central history teacher Joe Lynch.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
