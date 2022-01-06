BRODY McGRATTY
North Andover Basketball
BENCHWARMER TO STARTER
Brody is one of the most improved players in the MVC. As a junior, the 5-11 McGratty scored zero points. This year he’s starting and averaging 5.3 points a game.
Coach Paul Tanglis said, “It’s great to see kids continue to work and not give up.”
Brody’s step-father is well-known local basketball-golf coach Shawn Roderick. Brody has two dogs a Boston Terrier (Stella) and an English Bulldog (Lloyd).
McGratty works at the town youth center and hopes to attend the University of Tampa. His favorites include NAHS teacher Collin McLaughlin, singer Morgan Wallen, chicken Alfredo, sharpshooter Steph Curry and the TV show “Stranger Things.”
AMANDA OLTMAN
Andover Gymnastics
PLEASURE TO COACH
Andover coach Marlena Bresnick said, “Amanda is hard working and dedicated to the sport. She’s a pleasure to coach.”
The 5-7 sophomore moved from New Jersey at age 6. Her sister, Sarah, is a dancer.
Oltman is a talented painter with winter nature scenes a favorite. She enjoys traveling and had a dream vacation to Paris, where the Arc de Triomphe was an unforgettable site.
Amanda’s favorites include spaghetti, “Grey’s Anatomy,” Simone Biles, her math teacher at West Junior High Marj Andresen, the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby, crooners Adele and Taylor Swift, and the book “Nothing But Trouble.”
ANTHONY DeSALVO
Pinkerton Basketball
CHECK MATE
Coach David Chase said, “Anthony checks off all the boxes for being a great teammate. He works ridiculously hard in practice to make everyone better.”
DeSalvo is a big guy at 6-4, 235 pounds and puts it to good use as a football standout. He has a fond memory of playing catch with Patriot stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman at their camps.
The Derry resident works at Newburyport Country Health Care. He enjoys fishing in Newburyport.
Anthony has a dog, a mutt named Baxter, and a cat named Patches.
His favorites include fish tacos, Pinkerton teachers James McMahon and Jeff Sojka, and New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill.
JORDYN FRIEL
Timberlane Swimming
AMAZING IMPROVEMENT
Friel had almost no swimming background but her friend, captain Katie Bedard, convinced her to join this season.
Coach Brenda Hogan said, “Her positive attitude and willingness to learn have led to amazing time drops.”
The 5-6 sophomore from Atkinson also plays field hockey and lacrosse for the Owls. Her brother, Joseph (TRHS ‘20) also was a three-sport athlete.
Friel has a yellow Lab named Cleo and a black Lab named Moose. She enjoys dancing at Ashley Macleod’s Dance Dreams.
Her favorites include pasta, “Criminal Minds,” pottery teacher Ken Blaszka, the movie “Lights Out,” the book “The Raft” and rapper Kanye West.
DAN McGLASHAN
Haverhill Track
BREAKTHROUGH YEAR
McGlashan is a year-round runner, captaining all three sports. He’s a superb student, ranked No. 29 in a class of 480. The National Honor Society student hopes to study exercise science at UVM, Springfield, Colby-Sawyer or Syracuse.
Hillie coach Mike Maguire said, “Dan is having a breakthrough year.”
The 6-footer from Bradford broke five minutes in the mile for the first time with recent times of 4:59 and 4:58. This after struggling with an ITB hip injury last year. He’s also a 5-10 high jumper. His brother, Ryan, also was a captain for Coach Maguire.
Dan’s favorites include his McNab mix dog (Barney), history teacher Tom Jordan and singer The Weeknd.
