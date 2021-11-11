HAYLEY CREEGAN
Central Field Hockey
GOTTA LOVE HER
Coach Josselyn Wilson describes Hayley thusly: “Hustler. Fighter. Doesn’t stop. Spunky and sarcastic. I just love her!”
Hayley is a second-year varsity player from Lowell. She’s vastly improved with nine goals this fall.
Her grandfather, Leo Creegan, is in the UMass Lowell Hall of Fame. Dad, Leo Jr., played football at Mass. Maritime. Her sister, sophomore Sophia, is also on the field hockey team.
Hayley takes five AP classes. She scored a “5” on her AP exam for languages. Her top school is the University of Colorado.
Creegan also does indoor track and lacrosse and is a hostess at Grassi Restaurant in Dracut.
Her favorite teacher is math teacher Ellen Loycano.
LUCY DePOLITO
North Andover Cross Country
EMBRACES THE GRIND
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “Lucy is a grinder. She never misses a practice, gives her all every practice and has, because of various injuries to the team, worked her way up to be our fifth runner. She has also seemed to have taken our two freshman stars under her wing.”
Lucy’s friends call her Depo. The 5-7 senior also does indoor and outdoor track. Her older brother, former Unsung Hero Luke, also ran for the Knights. Depolito has a dog, a black Lab named Bear.
She enjoys cycling, sometimes going 50 miles.
Depolito’s favorites include the TV show “Criminal Minds,” soccer star Christen Press, English teacher coach DelleChiaie, the movie “We Bought a Zoo,” and the book “Greenglass House.”
KATE BURNS
Haverhill Soccer
TOUGHEST HILLIE
Few athletes are as tough as Katelynn “Kate” Burns. She tore her ACL in September 2020, had an infection necessitating three more surgeries and also had mono. But she still came back midseason this fall. and scored a goal in the season finale!
Coach Krystyna Callagy said, “She was determined to get back on the field. As a coach she makes me so proud every time she steps on the field.”
The 5-5 senior also does crew. She’s ranked 31st in a class of 432 and is a member of student council. She has taken six AP courses at Haverhill.
Her brother, Brandon, did crew for the Hillies, too. The Burnses have a Golden Retriever named Maggie.
Kate’s favorite teacher is history teacher Marc Harvey.
RYAN KOES
Lowell Catholic Golf
MUCH IMPROVED
The 6-0, 190-pound senior from Pelham also plays baseball for the Crusaders. His brother, freshman Evan Koes, also golfs and will be playing baseball at LC.
Coach Brian Martin said, “Ryan started off the season as our No. 8 golfer and finished as one of our top scorers. He’s a solid golfer and a nicer young man.”
The National Honor Society student scored a 1,380 on his SATs and is taking three advance placement courses. His top choice for colleges is Hamilton. The family has a gecko lizard and a couple guppies.
The Pelham Memorial School graduate’s favorites include steak and cheese subs, the TV show “Outer Banks,” Red Sox star Rafael Devers, the “Star Wars” movies, and singer The Weeknd.
TONY COCCHIARO
Andover Football
GREAT TO COACH
E.J. Perry raves about the 6-0, 215-pound senior lineman. He said, “He’s the reason that you coach high school football. Even on the coldest, rainiest and most trying days, he gives 100%.”
Antonio “Tony” Cocchiaro IV also is a thrower in track. He hopes to attend Trinity, Union or UNH. Tony has three dogs: an Akita (Chika), a Greater Swiss Mountain dog (Angel), and a Husky chocolate Lab mix (Shira).
He enjoys hiking in Harold Parker and mountain biking. His sister, Ashley, was an AHS softball captain, and dad played football and track for the Golden Warriors.
Cocchiaro’s favorites include meat loaf, Drake, his history teacher Mathew Perry and the TV show “Stargate SG-1.”
