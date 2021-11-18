Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
CAITLYN NIMS
Methuen Swimming
KINDNESS COUNTS
Methuen-Tewksbury coach Jason Smith said, “Caitlyn always says after practice, ‘Thank you, Coach.’ She is just so kind and polite.”
The 5-1 Methuen High junior is in the National Honor Society and is taking two AP courses: government and psychology. She is an ice cream scooper at Jay Gee’s.
She’ll be running indoor track this winter and is also in SADD and on the yearbook staff. Nims has a passion for photography.
Her brother, CGS eighth grader Joseph Nims, is a basketball player. The family has a dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Mowgli.
Her favorites include Caesar salad, the TV show “Criminal Minds,” Olympic swimmer Lilly King, singer Harry Styles, and Methuen history teacher Marissa Nunes.
ZACH ROBERTSON
Haverhill Golf
MUCH ADMIRED
Robertson battled through injuries but put it altogether this fall. He was a co-captain, played at No. 2 and made All-MVC.
Coach Kevin Murphy said, “He is our quiet leader that all the kids look up to.”
At 6-2, 250 pounds, Zach is an imposing figure on the links. The four-year letterman works at Bradford Country Club and has two dogs: an American Bulldog named Hercules and a rescue Lab named Lola.
His brother, Timothy, plays hockey for Central Catholic and their dad, Matthew, was a starting hockey goalie at Malden Catholic (MC ‘91).
Zach’s favorites include steak, the TV show “Tacoma SD,” Celtic Jaylen Brown, HHS business teacher Mike Maguire and light blue Nike Air Max sneakers.
JAKE OTTAVIANI
North Andover Cross Country
OLD-SCHOOL RUNNER
Ottaviani has been known to log as many as 50 miles in a week.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “He’s an old-school runner who loves to train. His work ethic is a model to everyone. His enthusiasm for running is infectious.”
Jake’s brother, Nick, is a North Andover freshman who plays football. Their dad, John, was a three-sport Haverhill athlete and their grandfather, also John Ottaviani, is a local sports legend.
Jake (that’s his real name) is a 5-6, 145-pound senior who also does indoor and outdoor track. He’s a National Honor Society student prepping for AP exams in government and English.
Ottaviani’s favorites include North Andover Middle School teacher Craig Richard, Metallica, cheese pizza and mountain biking.
JULIANNA BUCK
Methuen Volleyball
OUTWORKS EVERYONE
Coach Matt Twomey said, “Julianna is as tough as nails, a fantastic teammate, and one of the hardest working athletes we have. She cares more about the team than herself.”
The 5-4 senior defensive specialist is one of four athletic siblings. Sophomore Kacey also plays on the team while Sabrina (field hockey, lacrosse) and Cal (lacrosse) were Ranger athletes.
Buck works at Old Navy and has two pound puppies (Skipper, Finn). The Marsh Grammar School grad is strong, she can squat twice her weight.
Julianna’s favorites include mac and cheese, “Grey’s Anatomy,” gymnastics great Simone Biles, Methuen English teacher Kara Brooks, singer Morgan Wallen and Jordan 1 high tops.
COLIN CASSIDY
Windham Football
WELCOME NEWCOMER
Cassidy had never played football until this his senior year. The former golfer hit the weights in the winter and decided to give it a try. He’s glad he did.
“I loved every minute of it,” said the 5-10, 150-pounder.
Coach Jack Byrne said, “His rate of improvement is incredible, and it’s due to being fearless, hard working, and unselfish.”
His sister Clare plays volleyball for the Jags. Colin skis for WHS. He plays the saxophone, drums and guitar and enjoys woodworking.
Cassidy hopes to attend Penn State. He has a dog, a Shih Tzu named Cinnamon.
Colin’s favorites include the TV show “Squid Game,” Led Zeppelin, Red Sox star Rafael Devers and WHS computer science teacher Paul Bencal.
