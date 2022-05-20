LUKE HASHAM
Andover volleyball
Luke is a first-year volleyball player, but a great leader and, more importantly according to coach E.J. Perry, an excellent student.
“He is close friends with Owen Chanthaboun, our captain, and Owen convinced him to spend the end of his senior year playing volleyball,” said Perry. “He is an outstanding soccer player, but has had to take a peripheral role on the volleyball team and he has done it seamlessly.” Word is the younger players look up to him. What is also amazing about Luke is that he has diabetes and is often seen measuring his blood sugar during practice.
“But this hasn’t slowed him down,” said Perry. “Like his sister, he is a very religious Mormon and he will attend Brigham Young next fall.”
MARVENS BARTHEMELY
Haverhill track
Marvens is a junior on the track team and has consistently improved over this season, according to coach Mike Maguire. Marvens had a huge PR in Haverhill’s final dual meet against Lowell, finishing second.
“Marvens will go wherever we need him, be it the 100 (meters), 200 (meters), long jump, and 110 high hurdles,” said Maguire. “He has a great work ethic which will make him very successful going forward.”
CONNOR FLYNN
Haverhill volleyball
Connor Flynn, says Haverhill volleyball coach Vincent Pettis, is the “ultimate” unsung hero. “Connor is a great teammate and great addition to our team this year,” said Coach Pettis.
“He works extremely hard at practice and has learned several positions, like setter, right side and defensive specialist, to help build some depth to our squad. He often comes to practice early and works with the JV, or on his own trying to develop his hands as a setter.” Coach Pettis said the program is fortunate to have a player like Connor as part of their program.
BRIAN TROUNG
Salem volleyball
What does Brian bring to Salem boys volleyball? How about this? “He’s busts his butt at practice every single day and support his teammates 110 percent,” said coach John Roemer. “B-Troung, as his teammates call him, is the loudest on the bench and on the court. We can’t even to begin to talk about his dance moves.”
Troung, said Roemer, has been a joy to coach and brings “fun” to the Salem boys team.
