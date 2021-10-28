Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
LIZZY NIKOLOPOULOS
North Andover Field Hockey
GLUE FOR KNIGHTS
Coach Andrea Van Horn said, “Lizzy is the type of player who holds the team together. Her resolve, patience, skill and effort may not get the spotlight, but it certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The 4-11, junior defender follows in the footsteps of her sister, Sophia (NAHS ‘20), a two-year starter for the Knights. Nikolopoulos is taking AP chemistry and AP U.S. History.
She’s a dancer with Nancy Chippendale’s and a member of the Spanish Club and Mariposa Club. She’s also in student council and is a class representative.
Lizzy’s favorites include eggplant parm, the TV show “The Wilds,” North Andover Middle School teacher Kathleen Poor and singer Taylor Swift.
LAUREN GENEST
Timberlane Soccer
OUTWORKS ANYONE
As a scholar and an athlete, few work as hard as Genest, a junior defender from Atkinson.
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Lauren is the definition of hard working. She only knows one way and that is 100 percent effort.”
She’s ranked 10th in a class of 270, is taking two AP classes and won the prestigious Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award. Lauren is first chair violinist in the orchestra and also does basketball and track for the Owls.
Her brother, sophomore Mark, is also a top scholar-athlete. They have a dog, a Mini Labradoodle named Lilly.
Genest’s favorites include mint chocolate chip ice cream, “Impractical Jokers” and AP history teacher Ryan Richman.
COOPER MOHR
North Andover Golf
SPORTS FAMILY
Few families love their sports as much as the Mohrs.
Cooper’s passion is golf. The 5-7 sophomore hopes to play in college. He’s played top courses like Sea Island in Georgia and Cog Hill in Illinois. He also is a baseball player.
Dad is UNH basketball coach Chris Mohr, a former star at Merrimack. Mom, Meghan Pollard Mohr, played soccer at Merrimack. Younger sister McKenna plays soccer, hockey and lacrosse. Cooper is a regular on the bench at UNH games.
Coach Nick Antonelli said, “Cooper had a great season, working himself up to No. 5. His game will only get better.”
Cooper’s favorites include his Golden Retriever Willie and his middle school teacher Courtney Nugent.
MADELIN MARRERO
Lawrence Volleyball
LANCER PRIDE
Assistant coach Leti Valdez said, “Madelin is that player that always has a smile on her face. She is cooperative, hard-working, dedicated, disciplined, loving and very, very smart. Madelin, you make our school, city, and team proud!”
Marrero hopes to attend BU. She’s also looking at UMass Amherst and UMass Boston. Madelin also plays basketball and has earned rave reviews for her work with the Lawrence Senior Center.
The Parthum School grad moved from Los Frailes in the Dominican at age 13. She and enjoys going to art galleries.
Madelin’s favorites include Dominican singing group Aventura, mofongo with shrimp, and pre-calculus teacher Bethany Gibil.
BRADY COLLINS
Methuen Soccer
SMALL BUT TOUGH
He’s just 5-5, 115 pounds, but the Methuen senior starting defender is all heart.
Coach Henry Marin said, “Brady is the type of player every coach would love to have. Always works hard and never gives up. At times the smallest player on the soccer field but the toughest.”
Brady’s dream is a career in sports broadcasting. Collins, who also runs indoor and outdoor track, is applying to Worcester St., UNH and Western New England.
The CGS grad has a Shih Tzu named Bruin and has a unique skill. He can juggle three balls and is working on four.
Collins’ favorites include cheese pizza, “The Simpsons,” Celtic Jayson Tatum, anatomy teacher Al DeLano, singer Bruno Mars and the movie “Lilo & Stitch.”
