FRANKIE SIMONE
Methuen Lacrosse
RANGER ENTREPRENEUR
The junior is more than just an athlete. He already runs Frankie’s Car Care, a car detailing service.
Lacrosse coach Jason Symmes said, “He does whatever is needed and is by far the best teammate.”
Mom is Paula Picarillo Simone, Associate Principal at the Tenney School and former MHS field hockey coach. Dad, Frank Sr., was a hockey goalie at Essex Aggie. Frankie has three older sisters (Jessica, Jill and Jen) and a freshman brother, three-sport athlete Peter.
Simone loves going to Bruins and Patriots games. He’s a member of the Adopt a Grandparent Club. His favorites include his 2005 Chevy Silverado, English teacher Jeff Bellistri and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
LARRY LIU
Andover Volleyball
BRILLIANT SCHOLAR
Liu is a National Merit Scholar finalist who scored a near-perfect 1,590 on his SATs (800 math).
Larry, who moved from Salem, N.H., five years ago, runs a chapter of the non-profit organization World Computer Exchange and is leaning toward attending UMass Amherst’s honors college. He’s captain of Andover’s science team and president of the computer science club.
Liu has a special talent for serving with a couple key aces this season.
Larry’s father unexpectedly passed in the fall and he’s become a father figure to his freshman brother Alex, a JV volleyball player.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “His father would be very proud of Larry.”
MADDY MOORE
Pinkerton Softball
MAD ABOUT MADDY
The sophomore catcher from Chester is a scholar (top 15 percent of the class), an athlete (varsity softball and hockey) and a leader (class treasurer).
Coach Tom Wall said, “Maddy is always early and is always the last to leave the field. She is always the one that leads in the picking up of equipment daily and asking if there is anything else that needs to be done.”
Her brother, Landin, is a promising 8th grade baseball player. They have two dogs: a shepherd rottweiler named Tyson and a husky named Lily.
Maddy’s favorites include cookies and cream ice cream, Spanish teacher Kristy Maloney, softball star Jen Schroeder and Taylor Swift.
TIMOTHY WANG
Windham Tennis
THE X-FACTOR
Coach Ross Suleski said, “He gives us an X-factor other teams don’t have the luxury of.”
Suleski also raves about Wang’s humility and near-flawless mechanics.
Timothy, a 5-11 sophomore who plays No. 3 singles and second doubles, is a top scholar who won the state FBLA Introduction to Financial Math competition. He’s taking two AP courses and is in the New England Math League.
His sister Carolyn (Windham ‘21) was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in tennis and graduated No. 5 in her class.
Wang’s favorites include drawing, dumplings and noodles, Roger Federer, “The Office” and the “Kung Fu Panda” trilogy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.