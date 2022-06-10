CHARLOTTE LAVALLEE
Gr. Lawrence Tech softball
RESPECT OF TEAMMATES
Greater Lawrence Tech softball coach John Delaney is a big fan of one particular student-athlete, sophomore Charlotte Lavallee, of Lawrence.
“Charlotte is absolutely an unsung hero on our team,” said Coach Delaney. “We are so lucky to have her. She’s turning into a very good, young pitcher, but more importantly is one of my hardest working players on the team.”
Coach Delaney cites Charlotte’s attitude and respect for teammates as something that will carry to success in the Reggies program.
“Charlotte shows her respect of teammates and coaches by her work ethic, always trying to get better,” said Coach Delaney.
JOSTEVENS BROWN AND ABIEL MENDEZ
Haverhill volleyball
CO-UNSUNG HEROES
Haverhill High volleyball coach Vincent Pettis couldn’t decide between the inspirational unsung stories on his team, both very similar, so he nominated both Jostevens and Abiel.
“Their stories are very similar,” said Coach Pettis. “Abiel and Jostevens are both seniors on our team. Both compete in practice for playing time, but are behind some very talented teammates. More importantly, they work very hard to help make our program better.”
Coach Pettis noted they also both have family obligations that sometimes cause them to be late or miss practice and/or games.
“Abiel has younger siblings that he sometimes has to run home after school and watch for a bit before he can come back for our practice,” said Coach Pettis. “And Jo not only missed out on volleyball his sophomore year due to COVID, but had to miss his junior year as well so he could help out at home. It is easy to see that both student-athletes love playing volleyball and we are proud to have them as part of our team.”
THOMAS GRIMES
Central Catholic track
VERSATILE AND TALENTED
Thomas is a senior that deserves recognition as an Unsung Hero. Thomas, a sprinter for the Central Catholic Boys Spring track team, really made the jump this season on and off the track.
“He’s an unselfish, versatile sprinter willing to run any sprint race for the team from the 100 meters up to 400 meters,” said Central boys track coach Mike Leal. “Thomas never complains. He is a member of two school-record breaking relay teams this season, too, the 4X200 and sprint medley and qualified to compete in the 200 (meter) at the Division 2 State Championship.”
