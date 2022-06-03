JASON GILBERT
Salem track
A PERFECT TEAMMATE
Noted as a thrower in track and field for Salem High — shot put and javelin — there is another area where Gilbert is a big-time contributor ... as a leader. According to his coach, Jason’s work in preparation of meets is elite.
“Jason is a reliable practice-oriented athlete but does it in a quiet yet strong leadership way,” said his coach. “He is always trying to do what’s best and looking for the same from his teammates. A perfect teammate.”
AARON CENTOLA
Salem track
ROLE MODEL
Another gem on the Salem High track team, Aaron is a contributor as a sprinter and on a few relay teams. But his coach says that Aaron’s performance as a role model, especially for the Blue Devils underclassmen is what separates him from others.
“He’s always one of the last kids to leave practice and one of the first to put his best effort forward,” said his coach. “Aaron has a great connection with his teammates and is a great role model for younger athletes. We are very lucky to have him, a great person.”
ARIEL SUAREZ
Lawrence track
FOUR YEAR CONTRIBUTOR
One quality of the best of the best is consistency and according to his coach at Lawrence High, Ariel’s consistency for four years as both an athlete and leader has not gone unnoticed.
One of the better hurdlers in the area, making himself into an MVC All-Star in both winter and spring track, Ariel shows up every single day, says his coach, working on his craft. His improvement has not been a surprise.
Best of all, says his coach, Ariel is a polite and kind young man and a true leader of Lancer track through his leadership and athletic talents.
JACK WALSH
Andover volleyball
‘BIG HEART’
Jack is a senior volleyball player who excelled this past fall in soccer and was convinced to join the volleyball team by fellow players, particularly senior captain Owen Chanthaboun. The fact other soccer players like Enzo Masters, Luke Haslam and Walter Boden also on the team helped. That tight-knit group, according to volleyball coach E.J. Perry, led the Golden Warriors to a 12-8 record.
Jack, says Perry, has been inspirational having nicknamed him “Big Heart” because in this era of star performers, spoiled athletes and instant gratification. You will see Jack cheering on his teammates in every capacity, willing us to win out in the Algonquin game when we were down 2-0 and came back to win 3-2. It was one of his better games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.