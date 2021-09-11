KINGSTON -- The scoreboard went out at Sanborn after the first quarter Saturday afternoon and so did the Indians' offense.
Tied up at 7-7 after the first quarter, courtesy of a 3-yard Ricky Caillouette run and a Jonah Theberge kick, Sanborn could not get going thereafter and dropped a 38-7 decision to St. Thomas.
Sanborn dropped to 0-2.
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Sanborn 7
St. Thomas Aquinas: 7 17 7 7 — 38
Sanborn: 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
S — Ricky Caillouette 3 run )Jonah Theberge kick)
