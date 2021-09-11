KINGSTON -- The scoreboard went out at Sanborn after the first quarter Saturday afternoon and so did the Indians' offense.

Tied up at 7-7 after the first quarter, courtesy of a 3-yard Ricky Caillouette run and a Jonah Theberge kick, Sanborn could not get going thereafter and dropped a 38-7 decision to St. Thomas.

Sanborn dropped to 0-2.

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Sanborn 7

St. Thomas Aquinas: 7 17 7 7 — 38

Sanborn: 7  0 0 0 —  7

First Quarter

S — Ricky Caillouette 3 run )Jonah Theberge kick)

