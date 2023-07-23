ANDOVER – What’s it like for a 12-year-old to hear about 50 kids from his town, chanting “Pa-pi! Pa-pi! Pa-pi!” as he’s up at the plate?
That's exactly what happened yesterday at Deyermond Field in Andover, with a large cluster of Andover boys and girls, watching Jedward Sanchez set up in the batter’s box to lead off the last inning of a tied game, 8-8.
They were, of course, comparing Sanchez to all-time clutch Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
There was reason for the adoration. It started after his grand slam in the third inning, which was line drive homer over the left field fence to put Andover ahead, 6-3.
Isn’t that too much pressure for a kid?
“Not at all,” said Sanchez, who was equally dominating on the mound on Saturday, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 17 batters.
“I like when people have my back,” said Sanchez, who is bar far Andover’s biggest and strongest player.
The chanting started soon after Reading tied the score with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. As everyone realized Sanchez was leading off the bottom of the inning.
Despite the chants, Reading’s manager decidedly, smartly, to walk Sanchez to start the inning.
“I’m OK with an intentional walk. It doesn’t bother me at all,” he said. “In fact, it’s a sign of respect.”
Sanchez later scored the winning run from second base on a single by Dean Davis.
The low, line drive was almost caught by the centerfielder. Sanchez was already near third base when it dropped to the ground.
“I probably should’ve waited a little longer before taking off,” said Sanchez. “That was my mistake. But it was a great hit.”
Sanchez’s personality is equal to his baseball talents, according the player who hit the game-winner.
“We’ve been friends since kindergarten,” said Davis. “He’s the best player I’ve ever seen. But he’s a great kid. He supports everyone. He’s not cocky at all. He’s just great.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.