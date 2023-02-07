LAWRENCE – This season, Central Catholic has had some tough luck at the end of games, losing its most recent game against Andover at the buzzer.
Tuesday night, it looked like that could possibly happen once again, with North Andover slugging it out with the host Raiders in a key Division 1 matchup.
In the end, the Raiders did just enough, holding on for a 59-55 win.
Sophomore Nick Sangermano tossed in 16 points, and turning heads on both sides of the ball to lead Central, which improves to 11-4 with the win.
“What I love about Nick is firstly, he is very, very coachable,” said Central head coach Mark Dunham. “He’s a team first guy, and as a sophomore he keeps getting better and better. We keep putting him in situations that are tough, and he is learning. The best basketball for him is way ahead down the road, but he always stays locked in the game.”
Early on, you could tell that this would not be an ordinary game. North Andover has been testing its opponents all season, and did exactly that against a tough Raiders squad.
Joey Hart led the Raiders in the first, but Scarlet Knights guard Zach Wolinski had eight points of his own.
The second quarter was all Central, led by Sangermano who had nine in the quarter, and the Raiders went on a 14-0 run to end the first half and take a 32-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Despite being down double-digits, North Andover senior Jake Denney ralied in the third. Denney scored 10 in the quarter, and along with clutch shots from guys like Wolinski and Zach Faro, the Scarlet Knights were only down four headed into the fourth, with the score being 43-39 Central.
“Anytime you play a team three times in a month’s span, it’s going to be a grind,” said Dunham. “There’s not a lot that either team can do that’s anything new, and this was nothing new for us. We have played a lot of close games, and Coach (Paul) Tanglis does such a good job with North Andover. Ultimately, we really needed this win to get back on track.”
After a Zach DesRoches three, North Andover took a one point lead with 5:45 to go, and everyone could tell this game would go down to the wire.
With only 1:33 to go, Central led by five, and it looked like the game was slipping away.
That was until back-to-back threes from Faro and Wolinski, with the latter coming with only 36.6 seconds to go, gave North Andover a one-point lead, only a defensive stand away from effectively icing the game.
Sangermano had something to say about that, and his layup with 13.3 seconds to go gave Central the lead for good, and Hart put the Raiders away with a pair of free throws to ice it.
“This is a very tough week for us, our schedule is brutal,” said Dunham. “We still have teams like Beverly to play, and Lawrence next Tuesday. Our last 7 games are very tough, but that is going to help us greatly heading into the tournament.”
