A dozen teams hit the Nashua South Wrestling Invitational, and Salem High was clearly the dominant, powering to 263 points, and the easy title over Cranston (R.I.) West. Windham High took third.
The Blue Devils had four champs and placed in all but two weight classes.
Evan Lynch (113), Spencer Buscema (126), Caleb O’Rourke (132 and Matteo Mustapha (160) took home titles.
For Windham, Aidan Williams rolled to victory at 138 pounds, while Dylan Suliveras was second at 145.
RAIDERS SECOND AT CHELMSFORD
Central Catholic had a rock-solid showing at the 26-team Chelmsford Invitational, finishing second to the host team.
The Raiders had a pair of champions. Nate Blanchette remained perfect, plowing through the field at 182, while Cole Glynn took the top spot on the podium at 106.
Izaiah Santiago (113) and Caden Chase (170) took second places for Central.
North Andover was eighth overall as Kyle Rhoton took third at 126.
Whittier Tech placed 11th paced by Jeremy Rousseau, who was second at 220, and Sebastien Boisvert, third at 132.
Pinkerton was next, tying for 12th behind Cam McMahon’s third place at 120.
RANGERS, WARRIORS TO COLLIDE
Both Andover High and unbeaten Methuen had productive Saturdays.
Andover went 3-1 at a super-quad to improve to 11-2.
Adrian Luck and Will Sheehan each posted perfect 4-0 days.
Speaking of perfect, Methuen rolled to five wins on Saturday, the tightest being a 42-30 win over Tewksbury.
First-year varsity sophomore Joe Tavares clinched the win over Tewksbury with a pin in a close match. ... Freshmen twins Vinnie and Anthony DeMaio were a combined 9-0 on the day as Methuen moved to 16-0.
The two clubs meet in a huge one Wednesday night on the Rangers’ home mat.
HILLIES’ NICOLOSI NOW 20-0
Brent Nicolosi went 3-0 to move to 20-0 on the year as Haverhill dominated a quad meet that included a 42-36 win over Lincoln, R.I.
Heavyweight Colin McAninch was undefeated, pinning all three of his opponents. Shea Morris clinched the victory over Lincoln, R.I., with a pin.
