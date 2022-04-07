While things looked dicey as the lockout dragged into March, Major League Baseball will be able to play its entire 162-game season after all. With the 2022 schedule finally settled, here are some of the highlights of this year's calendar.
at New York Yankees, April 7-10
Originally the Red Sox were supposed to open their season at Fenway Park against the Tampa Bay Rays, but thanks to the lockout Boston will now open with one of the toughest matchups imaginable, a road series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. The last time the Red Sox met the Yankees, they ended New York's season at Fenway Park in the AL Wild Card Game. Boston can expect a charged up crowd at Yankee Stadium, but if the Red Sox can overcome and win the series, it would be a great way for the club to set the tone out of the gate.
vs. Minnesota Twins, April 15-18
This is going to be a special weekend at Fenway Park. Not only will it be the club's home opener, but it will also be the club's first home opener with fans in the stands since Opening Day of 2019. It just so happens Boston's opener also falls on the 75th anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, and Monday's series finale also marks the first Marathon Monday morning game will fans in the stands and runners in the streets in three years.
vs. Los Angeles Angels, May 3-5
The Los Angeles Angels may not be the best club in MLB, but few can match the Angels in terms of star power. This midweek series will mark the only time in 2022 that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout come to Fenway Park, so anyone who wants to check them out should set these dates aside, especially if one of Ohtani's starts lines up with the team's trip to Boston.
vs. Houston Astros, May 16-18
In what promises to be among the best home matchups of the season, the defending American League champion Astros will come to Fenway Park for a rematch of last fall's ALCS. Houston has played in three of the last five World Series and is expected to rank among the league's best again heading into 2022.
at Chicago Cubs, July 1-3
If you want to plan a fun baseball road trip this summer, this series should be at the top of anyone's list. The Red Sox are playing at Wrigley Field for the first time in 10 years and for only the fourth time ever, and it just so happens this weekend series falls right before the Fourth of July. The last time the Red Sox and Cubs played in 2017, Fenway Park was overrun by Cubs fans in a way that rarely happens in Boston. Expect Red Sox fans to return the favor this year in what should be an epic weekend of baseball.
vs. Atlanta Braves, Aug. 9-10
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will be in town for a quick two-day series, which should make for a fun interleague test before the ensuing weekend's Yankees series. This will also be Boston's first series at home after the 2022 trade deadline, meaning if the Red Sox wind up making any big midseason deals this would be Boston's first chance to check out the newly acquired players.
at Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, Aug. 21
Since 2017 MLB has hosted a big league game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to help get more kids interested in baseball. The MLB Little League Classic has continued ever since and this summer the Red Sox will face off against the Orioles in the annual event. The Red Sox and Orioles were supposed to face off in the 2020 edition that was cancelled due to the pandemic, and anyone who's ever wanted to visit Williamsport will have the perfect opportunity to do so before school starts up in late August.
at New York Yankees, Sept. 22-25
Obviously we're a long way from knowing what the AL East race will look like by late September, but it's safe to say that the final Red Sox-Yankees series of the season should be a big one. This four-game set will come in the final two weeks of the season, and if 2022 goes anything like past years the final meeting could ultimately decide who wins the season series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.