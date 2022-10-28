Dave Dombrowski is back in the World Series. Three years after being fired as Red Sox president of baseball operations, the veteran executive has now engineered another turnaround, building the Philadelphia Phillies from an also-ran into baseball’s best story.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are coming off their second last place finish in three years since his departure.
That fact isn’t going over well among certain segments of the fanbase, and it’s prompted heated discussion over Dombrowski’s legacy in Boston. Were the Red Sox wrong to abruptly fire him less than a year after leading the club to its best finish in franchise history? Or have the struggles of the past three years been the result of a mess Dombrowski left behind?
As with everything in life, the truth isn’t so black and white. Dave Dombrowski’s tenure with the Red Sox deserves to be remembered as a rousing success, but that doesn’t mean the club didn’t do the right thing by letting him go when they did.
Why Dombrowski deserves credit
Throughout his career Dave Dombrowski has always had a specific style, and when he was running your team you knew exactly what you were going to get. He was going to do whatever it took to win a championship, even if that meant acting aggressively to the point of irresponsibility.
Former Red Sox pitching coach Brian Bannister neatly summed it up in a recent threat that was widely shared on Twitter, calling him a special executive who always has the pulse of the organization and is willing to take risks to bring premier players into the organization.
“In today’s analytical game, it’s often about who ‘wins’ the trade of $/WAR or other internal valuation metrics. Baseball teams have become very smart. But this can lead to a lack of trade liquidity,” Bannister wrote. “By always waiting patiently for ‘smart’ trades or avoiding larger free agent contracts it admittedly reduces career risk and public scrutiny. But by being willing to lose a trade slightly at times from a valuation perspective it often gives you access to special players.
“This approach is less sustainable long-term, but it can result in juggernaut teams. With Dave, there is no doubt that the only goal is to win a ring,” Bannister continued. “If everybody else at the poker table is playing the safe percentages, the person willing to risk more chips can be disruptive.”
When the Red Sox hired Dombrowski in late 2015, this approach aligned perfectly with ownership’s vision for the near future. Coming off two straight last place finishes the Red Sox were flush with young talent, and Dombrowski’s mandate was to harvest the system and assemble a championship contender.
As he has throughout his career, Dombrowski executed the task exceptionally well. He signed David Price and J.D. Martinez to big free agent deals and swung bold trades for top starting pitcher Chris Sale and elite closer Craig Kimbrel, as well as crucial midyear deals for Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce. Under his leadership the Red Sox won three straight AL East titles and rolled to 108 wins and a World Series title in 2018.
Crucially, despite his reputation for burning the farm system, he never gave up a prospect the club would later regret.
Quietly one of the best decisions of Dombrowski’s Red Sox tenure was including Yoan Moncada and not Rafael Devers in the Chris Sale trade. Though Moncada was the more highly regarded prospect at the time, Devers has developed into the superior player. The other top prospect included in that deal, pitcher Michael Kopech, may still develop into a frontline starter but has mostly battled injuries throughout the past five seasons.
Dombrowski also drafted or signed several of the club’s top current prospects, including first baseman Triston Casas, and he laid much of the groundwork for the club’s surprising run to the ALCS in 2021.
That being said, he is responsible for much of what else has happened over the past few years.
Why it was right to move on
Dombrowski’s all-in approach has a shelf life, and by 2019 it became apparent he’d overextended the Red Sox resources.
That year the Red Sox boasted a payroll of $240 million, the highest in baseball, and entering the season Dombrowski largely tried to run it back with a nearly identical roster to the prior year’s World Series club. The result was far less successful, with the club finishing third and missing the playoffs altogether.
Suddenly the Red Sox found themselves in a bind. They’d locked up their core for the foreseeable future, but now that group had already been surpassed by the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays with the Toronto Blue Jays quickly gaining ground.
David Price, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Xander Bogaerts were all under contract on big money deals through 2021 or beyond, and Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers were approaching free agency themselves. With limited financial wiggle room over a three-year window and a depleted farm system, the Red Sox had two options. Either pour even more money into a roster that may or may not be capable of contending for a championship, or blow it all up and start over.
Ownership ultimately opted for the latter, and once the focus shifted to a long-term rebuild their vision no longer aligned with Dombrowski’s approach.
Time will tell if the decision to move on proves the right one. Obviously things have worked out fine for Dombrowski, who has now led four different organizations to the World Series, and two last place finishes in three years for the Red Sox doesn’t look great.
But who’s to say Dombrowski would have fared any better these past few years had he been retained? The Red Sox are only now exiting their rebuild window, and for the first time in years the club has real money to spend. If Chaim Bloom takes advantage and builds the club back into a winner then it will be hard to fault the Red Sox for taking the longer, more painful road if the end result is a Dodgers-like run of sustained success.
Either way, Dombrowski deserves a lot of credit for what he accomplished in Boston, even if his run eventually ran its course.
