North Andover High’s Crozier Field House should be rocking in legendary fashion on Friday night.
Expect a minimum of four hours of pandemonium on Osgood Street.
That’s because North Andover High’s home court will host not one, but two state tournament hoops game — a Scarlet Knights doubleheader — on Friday night.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible!” said Knights Eagle-Tribune All-Star Zach Wolinski. “It’s going to be what North Andover is all about .... everyone coming out and supporting loudly. The youth teams will be there, the fan section will be crazy, it should be an amazing time for both teams and I am so excited that we have this opportunity.”
The No. 8-seeded North Andover girls will kick off the action on Friday night, hosting No. 25 Weymouth for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Then, the No. 9-seeded North Andover boys will continue the action, hosting No. 25 New Bedford for a contest schedule for a 7:15 p.m. start.
“I think the energy in the gym is going to be absolutely amazing,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star Hannah Martin. “We’re expecting a lot of people to be there for both teams. I know that the whole team is really looking forward to having another game on our home court, and this is the first time that’s happened in my four years! That makes this super special for me and my teammates. We’re super excited for Friday’s doubleheader.”
Players from both North Andover teams hoped the doubleheader might happen after the state tournament pairings were released on Saturday — and it became a reality earlier this week.
“I think it’s going to be an absolutely awesome atmosphere Friday night,” said boys standout Jake Denney. “It’s always great to be able to watch our girls team play, and continue their stellar season. So without a doubt I think the Crozier Gym will be packed. We have the best fans around, and I know they’re going to bring the energy for the big playoff tilts. There’s no better feeling than being out there on that floor and seeing a packed fan section and tournament games are always tough so we’ll need their energy Friday night.”
The teams are pumped for the chance to join the school’s fan section for a basketball game, a rare opportunity due to the conflicting game schedules.
“I think it’s awesome we get to play on the same day as the boys since, due to schedule overlap, we don’t get to see each other play that often,” said girls standout Jackie Rogers. “So, to be able to cheer each other on for such an important game means a lot. Both us and the boys have had such great seasons, placing high in the power rankings, which gave us both a home game, which hasn’t happened for as long as I can remember.
“I know both teams will feel great support from our town this Friday, which is everything I could ask for to help us this postseason. This is better than I could have imagined to kick-off our senior year playoffs.”
The Knights will now look to earn tournament victories, and both coaches know what the night means to their squads.
“We’re really looking forward to the doubleheader,” said girls coach Jess Deveny. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to come out and support both of our basketball teams on the same evening at home.”
Added boys coach Paul Tanglis: “Friday night, home game doubleheader .... can’t ask for anything better than that. They are pumped!”
