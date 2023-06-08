NORTH ANDOVER – Ahead by a goal and less than a minute to go, the Scarlet Knights had full confidence that they would walk off the field with the win.
After all, they have an All-American defender in Tyler Fay and a superior goalie in Matt Roy.
Those two players – along with a host of others – came up big in the final 45 seconds, forcing Catholic Memorial to miss the net on two shots, before denying them a third shot in the final eight seconds.
That incredible defensive effort allowed the No. 8 seed Scarlet Knights to come away with a thrilling 8-7 come-from-behind win over the ninth seed in a Division 1 Round of 16 state tournament game on Thursday night at Walsh Stadium.
The win advances the Knights to the Final 8 where they will travel to face top seed St. John’s Prep (19-1) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Prep were crowned the state champions last year, and won the Eastern Mass. title back in the open 2021 tournament.
To get to Saturday’s game, the Knights overcame a 7-5 deficit by scoring three goals in a span of 3:44 – starting with the first with 4:08 left and the last by Jake Lins with 1:22 to go.
From there it was literally lock-down defense in the final 82 seconds.
“We wanted our All-American Tyler Fay on the ball. Go ahead try to beat an All-American one-on-one. Good Luck. Tyler has not been beaten one-on-one once this year,” said North Andover coach Steve Zella. “Honestly at the end of the game, with him on the ball, I had everything that I wanted. I have my best player on the ball and I have my other best player as goalie.”
Roy was tremendous all game, but especially early on making six first-half saves. He came up with several other big stops in the fourth quarter, which helped set-up the comeback. He admitted that the final seconds certainly made his heart pump a few extra times.
“It was very stressful. Our defense came through in the clutch. They played their hearts out. We all did,” said Roy. “We love those games, those tight, close games and we love that adrenaline.”
Trailing 7-5 with under five minutes to go, Lins scored to cut the deficit to one, and that followed with a big goal by Tommy Farrell on an assist from Patrick Roy. Patrick Roy came up big with a defensive groundball off a turnover coming with 2:02 to go. That allowed Zella to call the important timeout.
“I told them that I didn’t want to go for a quick hitter and if the game went to overtime, then it went to overtime,” he said. “We didn’t need to take a stupid shot and give them the ball back. We told them to be patient with the ball, take high-percentage shots and make high-percentage feeds. We were looking for the sure thing.”
That sure thing happened fairly quickly. About 40 seconds later, Ean Larochelle had the ball at the right side of the net and found a wide open Lins, who fired the shot to the back of the net for the game winner.
“It was awesome. It was an off-hand goal on a pass from Ean. I saw the opening (and shot it),” said Lins, who added that the Knights won the game purely by hustle and determination. “We just absolutely outworked them on all levels, just everything. We played so much harder than them and we got the win.”
North Andover 8, Catholic Memorial 7CM (11-8) 0 1 4 2 -7
North Andover (13-7) 1 3 1 3 — 8
Goals, CM, Franzen (2), Bourque (2), Russo, Kelly and Coghlin; NA, Lins 4, Farrell, Kean, Willoe and P. Roy; Saves, CM, Manorek (11); NA, M. Roy (7).
