CHELMSFORD — A powerful core of elite talent, surrounded by solid, consistent “depth” pieces rounding out the roster and the ability to step up when it matters most.
It’s a simple recipe for success, and one the North Andover boys and girls track teams followed, to the letter, en route to dominant team victories at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet on Saturday at Chelmsford.
The boys repeated as league champs, rolling up 121 points to top Lowell High (108). Central Catolic was third (80).
The North Andover girls (129 points) completed a three-peat, easily outdistancing Central Catholic (96).
“Nothing ever goes the way you expect it, but our kids came and performed (well),” said North Andover boys coach Steve Nugent. “We got points where we thought we would get points. In some cases it was more, in some cases it was less. We both thought when we came in here that we had a chance to win.”
The performance of the meet was turned in by Jenna Bard. The Scarlet Knights’ senior became the first athlete, male or female, in MVC history to win all three throwing events at the league championship meet. She won the shot put (42-11), javelin (114-06) and discus (116-10).
But Bard was hardly a one-woman show. The Scarlet Knight throwers, including Sienna DiSalvo, Ainsley Chittick, Courtney O’Neill and Karina Yankowsky combined to rack up 54 points in the three throwing events. This included a 1-2-3 sweep in the discus by Bard, DiSalvo and Chittick.
The North Andover girls got event wins from Erika Wojcik in the 800 (2:18:56) and the 4x800 relay team (10:05.85) featuring Wojcik, Aisling Callahan, Luna Prochazkova and Leyla Kvatemik.
The North Andover boys also got strong work from their throwers, who combined for 34 points. Matt Wessell (175-07) and Colby Carbone (155-09) led the way, going 1-2 in the javelin. Wessell, a junior, feels like he is peaking just in time for the upcoming state championships.
“It wasn’t a personal best (today) but it was the first time I’d hit 170 since Haverhill (in April),” said Wessell, who had missed the major meets in 2021 due to an arm injury. “I’m feeling good, the arm is good. I’m throwing the right way. Just looking forward to the states.”
The North Andover boys got dominant performances from their distance runners. Camden Reiland cruised to victory in the mile (4:24.71), with teammate Jack Determan (4:29.09) taking second. Ryan Connolly claimed the 2-mile title in 9:32.74, with teammates Matthew McDevitt and Luke McGillivray placing fourth and fifth.
The Scarlet Knights also got event wins from Jack Trafficante in the high jump (6-0) and its 4x800 relay team.
Central’s Pater dominates sprints
The Central Catholic boys were led by Ethan Pater, who swept the sprints. Pater, a junior, won the 200 in 21.98, then in the 100 dash ran an 11.13 to beat Tewksbury’s Arbogast at the tape.
“My PR in the 100 was 11-flat, so that wasn’t my best but my time in the 200 was my best all season and it was a PR by almost half a second,” said Pater.
But Pater wasn’t done. The Raiders came into the meet with their sights set on the 4x400 meter relay and breaking the MVC record. They did it in style. Aden Pemble, Patrick Walsh and Kaiden Nobrega, with Pater running anchor, ran a blistering time of 3:21.21, obliterating the previous mark of 3:25.08, set by Andover in 2015.
Lawrence’s Volquez ‘King of the Hurdles’The Lawrence boys placed 9th, as a team (22 points). But 20 of those points came courtesy of the “King of the Hurdles,” Jordany Volquez. The senior torched the field in both the 110 hurdles (14.64) and the 400 hurdles (56.23).
While the win in the 110 hurdles gave Volquez back-to-back MVC championships in that event, he hadn’t competed in the 400 hurdles all season and had barely trained in the event. He trailed Central Catholic’s Aden Pemble for the first 300 yards before shifting into high gear and passing him in the final 100 meters.
“Yeah, that was kind of my plan coming in,” said Volquez, who will be competing for North Carolina A&T in the fall. “I’m not as experienced in the 400 hurdles so my game plan was just to chase him. So when he passed me (off the stagger), I thought, ‘well, perfect.’”
Andover’s Kiley edges Methuen’s Caraballo
The best race of the day came in the girls 2-mile, where Andover junior Molly Kiley (11:08.59) outkicked Methuen senior Miana Caraballo (11:09:29) in a heart-stopping duel down the final stretch. Kiley’s time was the second fastest 2-mile winning time in meet history, bested only by Claire Markey of Chelmsford’s 10:47.55 in 2016.
Kiley, who was sidelined by injury and illness much of the season, ran a brilliant tactical race. She stayed on Carabello’s shoulder for more than three laps, holding back but refusing to let the Methuen senior get any separation. On the final straightaway, she made her move.
“(Carabello) was definitely doing a lot of the work the whole race, so I was just trying to stick on her. Then, with about 100 to go, I just wanted to see what I could do with it,” said Kiley. “She took it out smart, we weren’t getting crazy. and then (on the final lap), she started pushing the pace and I was just hanging on for dear life.”
Odds and EndsAndover High (fourth, 60 points) got victories from Colin Kim, who won the 800 in 1:55.59, and Kyran Maher, who won the pole vault at 12-0.
Haverhill High (sixth, 28 points) got a victory from Nataenel Vigo Catala, who won the 400 in 49.14.
Central Catholic got a brilliant effort from Janessa Duren, who dominated both hurdles events. Duren won the 100 hurdles in 15.50 and the 400 hurdles in 1:06.54.
Julia Turrisi led a Raider dominance of the 400 meters with a winning time of 1:00.05. She was followed by teammates Katherine Ciesielski and Macy Daigle. Not surprisingly, Central Catholic also won the 4x400 relay. Daigle had a strong overall day, winning the high jump with a leap of 5-6.
Of Andover’s 79 points, 28 came in the pole vault, where the Warriors swept the top four places. Lily Brown took first, clearing 10-0. She was followed by teammates Sophia Hutchins, Gabby Bresnick and Molly Foster.
Haverhill (7th, 31 points) got a victory in the mile from Finleigh Simonds (5:08.68).
MVC Boys Championship
Top team scores plus locals (11 teams scored): 1. North Andover 121, 2. Lowell 108, 3. Central Catholic 80, 4. Andover 60, 5. Methuen 50, 6. Haverhill 28, 9. Lawrence 22
Top-6 area placers:
Pole vault: 1. Kyran Maher (A) 12-0, 2. Lexander Flores (M) 11-6, 3. Chris Worthley (A) 11-6, 4. Tyler Drummey (A) 11-0 6. Janir Guzman (Law) 10-6; Shot put: 2. Nate Williams (NA) 46-11.5, 4. Ryan Hebert (CC) 45-8.5, 6. Nathan Jacques (NA) 44-0.5; Discus: 4. Nathan Jacques (NA) 127-8, 5. Keenan Gosselin (CC) 124-0, 6. Ryan Hebert (CC) 124-0; Javelin: 1. Matthew Wessel (NA) 175-7, 2. Colby Carbone (NA) 155-9, 3. Ben Daly (M) 155-1, 4. Sean Mercuri (CC) 149-4, 5. Matthias Latham (CC) 142-5; Long jump: 2. Andrew Wannaphong (M) 20-10, 3. Suuna Kalemera (CC) 20-8.5, J-Kwon Peguero (H) 19-7.5; Triple jump: 3. David Haley (CC) 39-5.5, 4. Peguero (H) 38-3, 5. Nate Dussault (NA) 37-9.5, 6. Zach Traficante (NA) 37-8.75; High jump: 1. Traficante (NA) 6-0, 3. Caleb Agbor (NA) 5-10, 4. Dan McGlashan (H) 5-10
110 hurdles: 1. Jordany Volquez (Law) 14.64, 2. Alex Niejadlik (NA) 15.15, 4. Wannaphong (M) 15.55, Pemble (CC) 15.71, 6. Ariel Suarez (Law) 15.85; 100 meters: 1. Ethan Pater (CC) 11.13, 4. Tristan Fabre (A) 11.31, 5. Demi Samson (A) 11.50; Mile: 1. Camden Reiland (NA) 4:24.71, 2. Jack Determan (NA) 4:29.09, 5. Jacob Chisholm (A) 4:41.17; 4x100 relay: 2. Central Catholic 44.00, 3. Andover 44.72, 4. North Andover 44.84, 5. Methuen 45.91; 400: Nataenel Vigo catala (H) 49.14, 2. Kaiden Nobrega (CC) 49.50, 3. Michael Soucy (M) 50.44, 6. David Haley (CC) 53.29); 400 hurdles: 1. Volquez (Law) 56.23, 2. Aden Pemble (CC) 56.27, 5. Owen Phelan (NA) 59.41; 800: 1. Colin Kirn (A) 1:55.59, 3. Ronan McGarry (NA) 1:56.60, 4. Coleman (M) 1:56.81; 200: 1. Pater (CC) 21.98, 4. George Stoica (A) 23.50, 5. Darwin Jimenez (M) 23.55; 2-mile: 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 9:32.74, 2. Freddy Coleman (M) 9:38.91, 3. Ryan Todisco (A) 9:48.65, 4. Matthew McDevitt (NA) 9:51.46, 5. Luke McGillvray (NA) 9:53.92; 4x400 relay: 1. Central 3:21.21, 2. Haverhill 3:30.19, 4. North Andover 3:32.54; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Cam Reiland, Cole Giles, Matt McDevitt, Ryan Connolly) 8:16.37, 4. Andover 8:42.52, 5. Methuen 8:43.85, 6. Haverhill 8:53.92
MVC Girls Championship
Top team scores plus locals (10 teams scored): 1. North Andover 126, 2. Central Catholic 96, 3. Andover 79, 4. Lowell 76, 7. Haverhill 31, 9. Methuen 16
Area winners:
Pole vault: 1. Lily Brown (A) 10-0, 2. Sophia Hutchins (A) 9-6, 3. Gabby Bresnick (A) 9-0. 4. Molly Foster (A) 8-6; Shot put: 1. Jenna Bard (NA) 42-11, 3. Madeline Goncalves (H) 36-2.75, 4. Karina Yankowsky (NA) 34-8.25, 6. Courtney O’Neil (NA) 33-1; Discus: 1. Bard (NA) 116-10, 2. Siena DiSalvo (NA) 105-3, 3. Ainsley Chittick (NA) 104-9, 5. Kathleen Yates (A) 103-16, 6. O’Neil (NA) 98-2; Javelin: 1. Bard (NA) 114-6, 2. Kathleen Yates (A) 106-11, 4. Karina Yankowsky (NA) 93-2, 5. Franchesca Yankowsky (CC) 91-9; Long jump: 6. Brooke Jankowski (CC) 16-9.5; Triple jump: 2. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 34-6.5, 4. Maddie Robertson (A) 33-9, 5. Anya Neira (CC) 33-7.5; High jump: 1. Macy Daigle (CC) 5-6, 2. Gwen Bruton (NA) 5-0, 3. Jankowski (CC) 5-0, 5. Ashley Sheldon (A) 4-10, 6. Turrisi (CC) 4-8
100 hurdles: 1. Janessa Duren (CC) 15.50, 3. Shayla Quill (A) 16.30, 4. Sheldon (A) 16.726. Sophia Silletti (NA) 16.90; 100 meters: 5. Gianna Spero (H) 13.15; Mile: 1. Finleigh Simonds (H) 5:08.68, 3. Aisling Callahan (NA) 5:20.35, 4. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 5:29.42, 5. Sydney Ng (CC) 5:34.54, 6. Brynne LeCours (H) 5:39.93; 4x100 relay: 2. North Andover 51.19, 4. Andover 51.93, 6. Central 52.16; 400: 1. Julia Turrisi (CC) 1:00.05, 2. Katherine Ciesielski (CC) 1:00.76, 3. Macy Daigle (CC) 1:02.72, 6. Charlotte Martel (NA) 1:04.95; 400 hurdles: 1. Duran (CC) 1:06.54, 2. Michaela Buckley (A) 1:07.50, 5. Aimee Lu (A) 1:08.80, 6. Olivia Siwicki (NA) 1:09.51; 800: 1. Erika Wojcik (NA) 2:18.56, 2. Brenna Corcoran (H) 2:21.31, 3. Miana Caraballo (M) 2:21.95, 4. Laura Fenessy (CC) 2:23.06, 5. Catherine Roche (NA) 2:24.43, 6. Molly Kiley (A) 2:24.46; 200: 5. Anya Neira (CC) 27.33, 6. Kate Reagan (CC) 27.33; 2-mile: 1. Kiley (A) 11:08.59, 2. Caraballo (M) 11:09.29, 3. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 11:35.19, 4 Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 11:55.32, 5. Alyssa Rosano (M) 11:59.20, 6. Brianna Farrell (CC) 12:02.74; 4x400 relay: 1. Central Catholic 4:09.26, 2. North Andover 4:12.04, 5. Haverhill 4:14.86; 4x800: 1. North Andover 10:05.85, 4. Central 10:43.80, 5. Haverhill 10:45.40
