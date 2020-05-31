Scholar-Athlete, Lawrence High -- Jesus Guzman

College: Northern Essex Community College
H.S. Sports: Soccer
Family: Jesus Guzman (dad), Aleyda Maldonado (step mom), sister Melba, stepbrother Scott, stepsister Chrisaler
Best academic accomplishment: “Along with other awards, I think that my best academic accomplishment is being recognized as valedictorian. However, feeling prepared for college has been my educational goal since freshman year, and I have thankfully reached it.”
Best athletic accomplishment: “Finished my soccer career at Lawrence High as a three-year captain, and making All-MVC.”
Biggest growth from freshman year to now: “While I could mention my physical growth from freshman year to now, the biggest growth has occurred in my mindset. With all of the uncertainty occurring at the time, I am starting to let go of things that I can’t control and focus on what I can manage.”
Best advice to incoming freshmen: “The best advice that I could give them would be to live in the present moment wisely. As a freshman, you shouldn’t overload yourself with work. However, you should never lose sight of your long term goals.”
If you were president and could change one thing what would it be?: “I would enact gun control legislation. This set of laws would make sure that people that own a gun have gone through a rigorous background check and have rightfully earned their gun license. This would all be in hopes of ending mass shootings and maintaining public safety.”
Recommendation: “The great part about Jesus is that academics have always been his No. 1 priority. Ranking fourth in his class of 630 students, he did it the hard way, taking challenging courses in math and sciences knowing these are connected to his desire to take engineering in college.
“As an athlete, he took the same passion he has in his schoolwork to the soccer field, where he not only shined as a player but more as a leader, being named captain. He also became involved with Beyond Soccer, a Lawrence-based program promoting the sport, teamwork and academics. We expect he will continue his career eventually at the college level. ... There are not many people like Jesus — goal-driven and willing to do the extra work to succeed.”
— Lawrence High Guidance Counselor Lauren Gee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.