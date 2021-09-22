The A-1 Deli Howard Association is raising funds for a Central Catholic student scholarship in the memory of William "Billy" Bateman. The ex-Central Catholic great died suddenly on June 15.
The 1961 grad grew up in Prospect Hill in Lawrence and was inducted into the CCHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Bateman was a beloved City of Lawrence teacher and a diehard Central Raider booster.
To make a donation visit www.centralcatholic.net/giving or send checks payable to Central Catholic High School, 300 Hampshire St., Lawrence, MA 01841: attn Billy Bateman Scholarship.
For questions contact David Erwin, 978-682-0260 x656 or derwin@centralcatholic.net or Al Belavitch at 603-964-6869 or belarye@comcast.net.
