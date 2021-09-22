North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.