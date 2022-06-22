Everyone knows Rafael Devers is going to be an All-Star, and whether they win the fan vote or not Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez will probably get a nod as well.
Those three go without saying, but what about Boston's All-Star candidates who aren't being talked about as much? Do the Red Sox have any under the radar contenders who deserve a closer look?
Ask around the Red Sox clubhouse and its clear the players have a few in mind. Christian Vázquez deserves more love at catcher. Nick Pivetta and Michael Wacha should both be among the starting pitchers. Yet the player brought up most frequently might not be one most fans would expect — relief pitcher John Schreiber.
Why Schreiber?
"Have you watched the games?" left fielder Alex Verdugo asked rhetorically. "There's nothing more to say, it's as simple as that. If you watch baseball you see him pitch and you see how he's dominating some of the best hitters in the game. That's why."
Since being called up from Triple-A in late April Schreiber has emerged as one of the most dominant and reliable relievers in the Red Sox bullpen. Through his first 22 appearances Schreiber has posted an 0.84 ERA over 21.1 innings with two saves and 11 holds. Notably, the Red Sox have also gone 17-5 in games he's pitched.
That record is no accident. Schreiber is consistently being tasked with recording the biggest outs of the game and has come through almost without fail.
"I think when you look at what Schreibs has been able to do in high-leverage innings and coming out and getting guys out consistently, I think that's something that's deserving a vote," said veteran starter Rich Hill.
That Schreiber would be considered worthy of All-Star honors by his teammates is remarkable considering a few months ago he was a 28-year-old career minor leaguer whose big league resume consisted of a 5.97 ERA in 31.2 innings between 2019-21. Yet his recent rise is no fluke. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Schreiber for putting himself in position to succeed, and catcher Kevin Plawecki said he's done a great job mixing his pitches and staying ahead of hitters.
"He pounds the zone with three really good pitches, he throws strikes, he gets ahead and he puts them away. He's got good velocity and I think the biggest thing is he commands all of them really well," Plawecki said. "That combination, no matter who is on the mound, if you have three plus-plus pitches and you're able to command them, you're going to have a lot of success."
Deserving or not, Schreiber's candidacy would have to overcome some significant obstacles. For one, Schreiber doesn't have the name recognition within the game as some of his peers. More significantly, all-star relievers have almost always been closers, and Schreiber may have a hard time beating out some of the AL's save leaders even if the underlying metrics suggest he's been better.
Presented with the latter point, Hill pointed out that in the modern game Schreiber's job is arguably more valuable than a closer's, so excluding him on that basis would be absurd.
"So we're now going to value saves and you want to switch the analytics around and say saves are more valuable than higher leverage innings? Because that's what the analytics say," Hill said. "It's not like 'hey oh well he doesn't have enough saves,' well he's thrown in a lot of really high-leverage situations where that's something that shouldn't get overlooked."
It will be interesting to see if Schreiber's All-Star candidacy gains steam in the coming weeks. While the starting position players will all be selected by fan vote, the pitchers and reserves will be determined by "player ballot" choices and by the Commissioner's Office, a voter pool that may be more receptive to his candidacy than the average fan. The final All-Star rosters won't be announced until July 10, so Schreiber will have to keep things rolling in the meantime.
As for Schreiber himself, how does he feel about all this? When informed that his teammates had singled him out as worthy of All-Star consideration, Schreiber was visibly moved.
"That means a lot to me. These guys have been incredible, ever since I came up they've been so welcoming and so supportive," Schreiber said. "It's such an incredible clubhouse and I'm so happy to be a part of this team and this environment. Everybody brings all the energy out here every day and competes to the best of their ability to try and win ballgames, so that means a lot to me."
