BOSTON – I gave Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber a multiple choice question, really two choices, about 90 minutes before Game 4 of the Red Sox-Astros ALCS.
What took more guts?
A. Making a bad, ugly error on an easy play against a 100-win team in Game 3 of the ALDS, and then making that same, easy play an inning later, and pulling a Ray Bourque after scoring a goal (down on a knee with fist bump toward the ground).
B. Swinging at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in Game 3 of the ALCS.
He bellowed out a laugh.
“Gee, I don’t know,” he said with a smile. “That’s a tough one.”
No it isn’t.
Swinging at a 3-0 fastball down the pipe, while having its risks, is a dream for all-star caliber hitters.
It’s “A” and always will be “A.”
Imagine the gall of Schwarber, making an error at Fenway Park in mid-October, and then making fun of himself about 20 minutes later.
New England didn’t know what to do. Really. A guy, probably playing out of position, makes an error and New Englanders get mad.
If you ask me, that was the real “Curse of the Bambino,” relishing on the negative. We are the most tightly-wound, and I mean that negatively, region in America.
Not Schwarber.
“That play really took the tension out of that series for us,” said Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. “We were all in the dugout, like, ‘Wow, that was cool.’ It was like the pressure of the series was off our shoulders. Kyle is an amazing guy that way. He just has fun and it rubs off.”
Let’s be honest, the first-inning grand slam in Game 3 is ultimately why the Red Sox analytics department signed off the Schwarber trade with the Washington Nationals. He’s a hitting machine.
Not really a guy with a great average — .237 for his career — but he’s had just over 30 homers in each of the four years he has played a full-length season. This year, between Washington and Boston, he has 32 homers in only 113 games.
But we already knew that of Schwarber, who made his first all-star team in July, a few weeks before being traded to Boston while on the injured list.
The other side of Schwarber is a bonus that New England needed more than he could ever know.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fondly remembered one of his first interactions with the team immediately after the trade on July 29, starting his rehab with his new team.
“We were in Tampa going over their pitching staff and he wasn’t afraid to speak up,” said Cora. “He talked about certain pitchers and talked about our hitters, what he saw from afar and the things we can do.
“Since that, day one, he has been amazing; good in the clubhouse. Hard worker. Takes care of himself in the training room, in the weight room and I’m happy he’s playing first base for us.”
The loosey goosey Schwarber said there were some tense moments on his side, particularly when the trade was announced.
“I looked at the standings and said, ‘OK, these are very good. I can’t just show up and act like I own the place or anything,’” said Schwarber.
Then his phone started blowing up with texts … from Red Sox players.
“The messages meant a lot, about how much they wanted me there,” recalled Schwarber. “Honestly, that was what settled me down. That meant a lot.”
Schwarber had a feel for what he was getting into, in terms of the excitement. He was here in 2017 with the Chicago Cubs and it left an impression on him.
“It honestly felt like a playoff game,” said Schwarber. “The fans are tough on the opponent. I can only imagine what it’s like warming up in the bullpen with those crazies out there. But personally, I love this. This is why I play the game ... for this passion.”
I know this isn’t the time to talk about player personnel, free agency, etc., but the Red Sox and really New England could use a few more years of this Schwarber guy.
Sort of a “Gronk” guy without the knucklehead-like personality. We could use a little more fun in our lives, especially with this baseball team.
And, oh yeah, the man can hit the baseball.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
