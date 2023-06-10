METHUEN — The address says Daremin Escano Vargas lives in Methuen.
In reality, 10 months removed from leaving his native Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, he is living the dream. If you want to get technical, so is Methuen High baseball.
The junior, 17, is not only setting roots and learning a new language in “the land of the free,” he’s a key cog in what has become one of the top pitching trios in Massachusetts.
Just ask the mighty No. 5 seeded Xaverian Brothers baseball squad.
Escano Vargas dominated Xaverian for most of Wednesday’s game en route to the 2-1 eight-inning win, advancing to Sunday’s Elite 8 battle with rival Central Catholic.
“Baseball is a universal language,” said Methuen High coach Cam Roper, “and Daremin has made a seamless transition to Methuen High School.”
“I first met Daremin at the beginning of the school year. What’s special about him is his demeanor. Baseball in the Dominican Republic has prepared him to be cool, calm, and collected at all times, especially as we go further and further into the state tournament when the nerves are strong.”
Escano Vargas began his first two seasons of high school at the Colegio Sports Academy in Santo Domingo, which is one of the premier schools for athletes in the Dominican Republic. At 5-foot-10, the junior pitcher reaches up to 88 MPH with his fastball, and has consistently been swinging one of the best bats on his Methuen squad, batting in the fifth spot of the lineup.
“I have the same routine every day, whether I’ll be pitching or playing in the outfield and batting,” said Escano Vargas, through translator, Rangers third baseman Miguel Lopes. “I trust my coaches with getting me right, and I love being around this group day in and day out.”
For most people, moving to a new school or state is difficult. When you think about Escano Vargas’ transition to an entirely new country, without knowing much English, it’s safe to assume he would struggle with it.
Instead, he’s taken the change with pride as he nears one full year living in the United States.
“In the Dominican Republic, we play stronger baseball, but here in the United States they focus on fundamentals much more,” said Escano Vargas. “Honestly, there’s more tension playing here because I have not played at any of these fields before. Overall, I don’t get nervous here in a new country. I feel the same as always.”
The language barrier has been an issue for Escano Vargas, but he is determined to learn English as fluently and fast as possible.
“The English language hasn’t treated me very well, it’s something I need to communicate with my teammates and it can be frustrating,” said Escano Vargas with a laugh. “I don’t know how to speak or understand English very well yet, but I’m getting better at learning it every day.”
Alongside Escano Vargas on the pitching staff are Matt Pappalardo, who is committed to play at Endicott, and Owen Sullivan, who is committed to play at Anna Maria. The trio has become Methuen’s three-headed monster, important pieces in the turnaround from beginning the year 1-7, to now winning 12 of their last 14 games.
“We are three good pitchers, if we keep our confidence one after another, we just dominate,” said Sullivan, who also played hockey. “I love these guys and I’d take our pitching staff up against anybody.”
“Whether we are warming or playing catch, we make sure to give critique to each other,” added Pappalardo, who also leads Methuen with a .400 batting average. “We help each other out the best we can, and it’s awesome to see.”
Heading into the matchup on Sunday at noon at Haverhill Stadium versus MVC foe Central Catholic, Pappalardo will be the starter for Methuen, with Sullivan and Escano Vargas available to come in relief.
“I’m grateful to have been able to coach these guys,” said Roper with a smile. “This is a special group of kids, and I don’t take a single day with them for granted. It’s a group I could talk about for hours and hours. We have all the trust in the world with any of these three pitchers on the mound, and we can’t wait to play on Sunday.”
