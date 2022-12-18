Bill Belichick never actually said it, as in “We’re on to Cincinnati,” but he basically implied it by saying his Patriots need to fix their egregious errors (my words, not his) and move on.
The last time the coach used that famous line was in late on a Monday night in September of 2014, after a debilitating loss – aren’t they all? – to the Chiefs.
Those Patriots crushed said Bengals, 43-17, and re-started the Patriots Dynasty II.
This is a different circumstance.
This wasn’t a bad loss. This was a horrific one.
This, for all intents and purposes, ended any dream of a playoff berth. They’ve fallen out of the Top 7 and they now have three bears facing them … Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo the next three weekends.
This loss hurts in a different way, because a lot of really good things, over 28 minutes of action, transpired in the second half last night in Las Vegas.
We learned that when the Patriots are at their best they represent the best about The Patriot Way and Bill Belichick.
Tough. Disciplined. Energetic. Opportunistic. and fearless.
They looked like one of those pain in the neck playoff teams that nobody wants to play, a team that probably wouldn’t win a game (the No. 7 seed would probably go to No. 2 seeded Kansas City), but would induce bumps and bruises.
The problem is what happened in those two minutes represent the 2022 Patriots as much as the other 28 minutes.
Not smart. Penalty-laden. Defensive. Reactive. Vanilla. And, all too often, average.
While the “not smart” backwards pass by Jakobi Meyers will define that loss, that strange play really defined what lost the game.
The last two minutes the Patriots dominating defense went soft, probably thinking they had a touchdown to give, up 24-17.
Fourth and 10 from their own 19, Raiders struggling quarterback Derek Carr completed easy passes for 12, 13, 6 and 20 yards before the surprise touchdown pass, for 30 yards, to Keelan Cole to tie the game (with the extra point).
Was it too easy? Way, way too easy.
But the Patriots, with 32 seconds remaining, and a timeout, had a chance to win the game in regulation, particularly after Nick Folk’s two long field goals of 47 and 54 yards.
The Patriots, though, back on the defensive, wasted a timeout on a short 8-yard pass on the first play and never even attempted that 25-yard “chunk” play to go for the win.
The Patriots poor last two minutes were overshadowed by the “The Pass” by Meyers to Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones, which ended the game.
Probably the craziest thing was that Mac Jones had a chance to tackle Chandler Jones. If he made that play, stopping the miracle play from happening, Mac’s stock probably rises through the roof.
But the Raiders defender pushed Mac away like a gnat, ending a chance to enhance his faltering legacy here.
It wasn’t his fault. It was everybody’s fault. Which is the way football sort of goes.
It’s too bad, the new guard, including Josh Uche (1 sack, 3 hurries), Rhamondre Stevenson (19 rushes, 192 yards, 1 TD) and Marcus Jones (elite coverage on DaVante Adams) appear to be real good up-and-comers, guys you can build around.
But that’s a discussion for another day, probably 2023.
Las Vegas was a blown opportunity. Probably the last opportunity of this difficult, if we’re being realistic.
We’re on to Cincinnati. But this time it doesn’t have the cache it used to have.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
