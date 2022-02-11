The official return to mat normalcy begins this weekend in the Bay State with the MIAA Wrestling Sectionals being held across Massachusetts.
“Our kids are excited about the opportunity to compete in a regular postseason tournament,” said Whittier Tech coach Ryan Richards.
After a year without a true postseason, wrestlers from the eight area schools competing on MIAA mats are eager to begin the march toward titles.
“I’m excited to see our seniors get a chance in this tournament after not having it last year and equally excited for our young kids that have been putting the work in all season long,” said Greater Lawrence Tech coach Juan Nieves.
Here’s a capsule look at the schools and athletes competing.
Division 1 North
At Methuen High School
ANDOVER
Record: 17-3
Top guns: Yandel Morales, 26-0 record; Jonathan Davila, 26-1 record, second at sectionals in 2020; Jason Ballou, 26-1; Nick Archambault, 22-7; Alec O’Brien, 16-6.
The Lineup: Yandel Morales, 106; Jason Ballou, 113; Yeyden DeValle, 120; Nick Archambault, 126; Adrian Luck, 132; Anthony Archambault, 138; Alec O’Brien, 145; Jonathan Davila, 152; Max McNeeley, 160; Hussain Mahesri, 170; Amir Zamani, 182; Jason Osborne, 285
Coach Mike Bolduc’s thoughts: “I’m excited to see a post season again and happy for the seniors. It’s been a tough couple years. We hope to do well in the lower weights as well as the middle of the lineup.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Record: 16-1
Top Guns: Jackie Dehney, 113 — Lowell Holiday placer with only four losses on season; James Bohenko. 126 — Seven losses on the year; Jimmie Glynn, 138 — Returning New England placer from 2020, placed second at Lowell holidays; Nate Blanchette, 160 — Only one loss in two seasons, placed sixth in Lowell (after injury default in semis); Quinton Delorey, 170 — Lowell Holiday placer; Brandon D’Agostino, 182 — Fourth in Lowell, three losses in high school career; Jack Delaney, 195 – Four-year starter, peaking at the right time; Mike Brown. 220 – Lowell Holiday placer.
Coach Jamie Durkin’s thoughts: “We’re moving back up to D1 after a 15-year hiatus. We’re excited to be back in the lions’ den.”
HAVERHILL
Record: 11-11
Top Guns: CJ Wood and Michael Morris, 106 and 113; Brent Nicolosi, 145; Ben Davoli, 138
Coach Tim Lawlor’s thoughts: “At 106 we have two studs (Wood and Morris). Both should be contenders for the title at 106 and 113. They’ve both had tremendous freshman years. Nicolosi is 30-1 and hopes to win his first sectional title. Davoli is looking to cap off his amazing career with a championship run. We’re a tournament team, and it’s tournament season: We’re ready.”
LAWRENCE
Top Guns: Davidson Theosmy, fourth at sectionals in 2020; Chris Garcia, improving 195-pound bruiser; Brandon Lavasta, dangerous 285-pounder whose only losses are against elite competition. Veterans Jaden Pich-nong, Angel Miranda and Darlin Sicard all have solid chances.
Coach Rob Niceforo’s thoughts: “I believe the three senior captains have a good chance to advance to states and more. It’s a tough tournament, so anything can happen.”
METHUEN
Record: 23-4-1
Top guns: Joe Bolduc, 25-3 record; Caden Chase, 16-3; Elias Concepcion, 15-4; Vinnie DeMaio, 25-2; Shane Eason, 14-4; Jared Rao, 20-5; Izaiah Santiago, 24-4
The lineup: Dom Gangi 106; Izaiah Santiago, 113; Anthony DeMaio, 120; Jack Stoddard, 126; Vincent Jimenez, 132; Vinnie DeMaio, 138; Noah Beshara, 145; Shane Eason, 152; Caden Chase, 160; Joe Bolduc, 170; Will McKinnon, 182; Jared Rao, 195; Elias Concepcion, 220; Josirus Gomez, 285
Coach Bill James’ thoughts: “We had a great regular season with a very young and inexperienced team. The next step in the process is for our wrestlers to get some valuable postseason experience. Overall, we are wrestling well as a team right now so it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do. Hopefully we can get a good number of our wrestlers to the State Tournament.”
Division 2 North
At Dracut High School
GREATER LAWRENCE TECH
Record: 7-9-1
Top Guns: Agustin Reina, 145; Julian Melendez, 152. “Reina is 17-3 and was a finalist at State Vocationals this past weekend. He placed third in the sectional two years ago,” said coach Juan Nieves. “Melendez is 14-3, won the Wakefield tournament and has some solid wins leading into this weekend.”
The Lineup: Michael Deleon, 120; Dylan Smith, 126; Isiah Suero, 132; Joe Carroll, 138; Agustin Reina, 145; Julian Melendez, 152; Isaac Rosado, 160; Xavier Tirado, 170; Michael Peña, 182; Brady Valliere, 195; Kyle Garcia, 220; Owen Collins, 285
Coach Nieves’ thoughts: “If we wrestle to our ability, I see several kids advancing to D2 states. If Reina, Melendez and Valliere show up they will be hard to beat. Freshman Dylan Smith is a stud and can really wrestle when he’s in his groove.
NORTH ANDOVER
Record: 9-7-2
Top Guns: “Anthony McCann (126) and Jack Dalton (145) are both having great season and will be leading the Knights on Saturday,” said coach Lawrence Coughlin of his two captains. “Seniors Jayden Gabin (132) and Blaize Nichols (145) are also have a great chance to place.”
The Lineup: Paul Luciano, 106; Josh Lister, 113; Kyle Rhoton; 120, Anthony McCann, 126; Jayden Gabin, 132; Sebastian Hunter, 138; Blaize Nichols, 145; Jack Dalton, 152; Brendon Garcia, 160; Kaleb Rhoton, 170; Colby Carbone, 182; Gabe Spanks, 195; Bradley Lopez, 220; Frank Gouveia, 285.)
Coach Coughlin’s Thoughts: “I’m excited to see how the team performs. We have a good mix of seniors and younger kids, and we think we will have a great day.”
WHITTIER TECH
Record: 13-4
Top Guns: Sebastien Boisvert, Landen Haney, Adam Rousseau, Lucas Welling, Anthony Moran, Jyzaiah Ferreira, Jeremy Rousseau. “They have all been wrestling well this season and are coming along very strong towards postseason,” said coach Ryan Richards.
The Lineup: Cole Hovde, 106; Sebastien Boisvert, 113; Landen Haney, 120; Adam Rousseau,126; Lucas Welling, 132; Cole Lintner, 138; Anthony Midolo, 145; Braedan Jaber, 152; Nick Almanzar, 160; Anthony Moran, 170; Jyzaiah Fereeira, 182; Matt DaSilva, 195; Jeremy Rousseau, 220; Logan Hauck, 285
Coach Richards’ thoughts: “We need our veterans to lead the team this weekend with solid performances. Our middle weights need to wrestle well and get some big team points if we want to contend for our second title in two years. We are not full strength now, but we feel confident.”
