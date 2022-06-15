WORCESTER –- The postgame music stopped, the dragger was out on the infield, the parking lot had long emptied. The Methuen High softball girls just didn’t want to leave the field.
This run to the state semifinals, ended on Wednesday night by Taunton High, was just too special for these Rangers, who just weren’t ready for it to end.
While coach Jason Smith returns a bundle next year — tourney-tested sophomore pitchers Ilene Rickard and Mackenzie Yirrell, human highlight reel Brooke Tardugno at shortstop, sweet-swinging RBI machines Thyanais Santiago and Ari Baez, and two-way sensation Kiele Coleman among them — he bids adieu to as impactful a senior class as the coach has had in his 17 seasons at the Ranger helm.
“I can’t say enough about them. They have set a really good example for the younger players in this program,” Smith said. “They are leaders whether or not they have the title of captain. They all lead by example and the other girls should really strive to play the way they know how to play.
“Those kids are the heart and soul of this team, and they’re going to be hard to replace.”
Smith took a few minutes to one last time salute his own Ranger “Fab Five.”
Pitcher Kylie Anthony: “She’s the ultimate teammate. She will cheer for every single person out there from pitch one to the end of the game.”
Right-fielder Kyra Meuse: “She’s our most improved. She volunteered to play right field. She came in and said, ‘I know we need a right-fielder. I naturally play first but I want to be in the field.’ and she’s been dynamite out there this year.”
First Baseman Jenny Grelle: “She’s been unbelievable at first base. She’s saved a lot of runs. She’s helped her teammates out tremendously. You’d never know she hasn’t played first base all her life. Just a tremendous kid.”
Center-fielder Makenna Donovan: “I can’t wait to watch her play at the next level (Rivier). If she sees the ball in college like she’s seen the ball here the last couple games, Rivier is in for a treat.”
Catcher Avry Nelson: “Avry is our MVP. She’s handling three different pitchers. She’s called games on her own this year. She blocks. She gets beaten and battered back there by foul balls, and she’s just an absolute rock. I can’t say enough about her.”
