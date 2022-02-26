LONDONDERRY — There were breakthrough wins, amazing turnarounds and most of all, there were undisputed champions crowned.
In all seven area matmen earned the title “Best of the Best in New Hampshire.” Eight others will join them in Providence next week for the New England Championships, thanks to top three finishes here before a packed house on Saturday at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions.
Timberlane Regional, the Division 1 state champ, again plowed through the field, with four champions on the day. In all, the Owls will have eight competing next week.
Freshman Evan Lynch, at 106 pounds, was one of two champs on the day for Salem, which placed second behind Timberlane.
Lynch had the unenviable task of taking on Division 3 champion Elizabeth Donovan of Pelham in the finals. Donovan made history a week ago by winning her state title, the first female champ in NHIAA history.
“It’s different seeing a girl out there. I knew at least I had these guys rooting for me,” said Lynch, pointing to his teammates. “I don’t think about it as taking on a girl, letting that get inside my head.”
Lynch went on to score a second-period pin for his title.
Teammate Ryan O’Rourke also won by fall in the finals, but if you blinked, you may have missed it.
“I’m always worried about getting caught and doing something stupid out there,” said O’Rourke, who took out Bow’s Aldo Moura in just 39 seconds. “I just wanted to get my title. I kind of fell into the right situation, so I will take it. It’s something I’ve been working toward. It feels great to accomplish it.”
Timberlane’s first title of the day came at 138 pounds, where unbeaten Codey Wild improved to 44-0 on the year with a first-period pin over Bedford’s Owen Hastey.
“I have a really good training partner in Konrad (Parker) and really good coaches,” said Wild. “I’m just following their footsteps, and great things have been coming. I just want to continue following in their footsteps and wrestle tough.”
All three of Wild’s victories on Saturday came by fall in the first period.
Parker was next at 145 points, and he made quick work of Hollis Brookline’s RJ McAdams, the Division 2 state champ.
“I saw my teammate (Codey) wrestle him. I just wanted to run that Blair, and stay on top of him, and it worked well for me on the mat,” said Parker.
At 160 pounds, Owl senior Anthony Rousseau was razor sharp, knocking off Kearsarge’s Evan Lombard, 14-2, in the finals.
“I knew if I came to wrestle as hard as I can, I could do the best I could and placed as high as I could,” said Rousseau. “I didn’t know much about him at all, I had never heard of him before, but I came in like any other opponent, ready to wrestle my best, just go compete and wrestle my hardest.”
The Owls’ fourth champ of the night was Cooper Kelley at 220 pounds. Kelley pinned Nashua South’s Colby Vancelette, 31 seconds in the second period.
“It’s tough because I know everyone is gunning for me, but at the end of the day, it’s just wrestling. I came ready to wrestle,” said Kelley, who knocked off Vancelette in the D-1 finals a week ago.
“Wrestle smart, it’s all I can do. This feels amazing. Four years I’ve been waiting for this.”
The seventh champ from the region came at 170 pounds, Pinkerton Academy senior Jack MacKiernan.
Mackiernan was faced with the task in front of him with Keene’s Austin Morris.
“It feels good to finally get one (against him),” said MacKiernan, who fell to Morris in the 2020 MOC final as a sophomore. “This time I took him down twice and a little more offense on my feet, that was the key. Coming here, all the work paid off. We’re good friends, it was really good to battle each other.”
Salem will send Brody McDonald, runner-up at 113, to the New Englands. Windham’s lone rep at New Englands will be Aidan Williams, who was third at 132.
Timberlane’s Dom Pallaria, second at 195, and Erik Kappler, second at 152, should be pretty hungry next week after suffering two finals losses.
Big props to 182 pounder Bryce Parker, who let a tough one slip away in the semis but rallied in the third-place match to punch his ticket. John Fabrizio also took third at 126 pounds to advance to New Englands as well.
Meet of Champions
Team Scores: 1. Timberlane 262; 2. Salem 190; 3. Nashua South 126; 10. Pinkerton 60; 11. Windham 58
Local Placers:
106: 1. Evan Lynch (S); 5. Talon Oljey (T); 6. Zoe Millette (W); 113: 2. Brody McDonald (S); 120: 1. Ryan O’Rourke (S); 4. TJ Labatte (T); 6. Cam McMahon (P); 126: 3. John Fabrizio (T); 4. Cam Monahan (S); 5. Anthony Borbone (P); 132: 3. Aidan Williams (W); 5. Caleb O’Rourke (S); 6. Michael Follo (P); 138: 1. Codey Wild (T); 5. Dylan Suliveras (W); 145: 1. Konrad Parker (T); 3. Jariel Hernandez (S); 152: 2. Erik Kappler (T); 160: 1. Anthony Rousseau (T); 170: 1. Jack MacKiernan (P); 4. Matt Breton (S); 5. Spencer Sierra (T); 182: 3. Bryce Parker (T); 4. Mike Williams (S); 195: 2. Dom Pallaria (T); 3. David Jacques (S) ; 220: 1. Cooper Kelley (T); HVY: 5. Malikai Colon (T)
Top 3 placers at each weight advance to New Englands next week.
