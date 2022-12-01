Nobody knows more about St. John's Prep and Springfield Central football programs and thank Chuck Adamopoulos.
Nobody.
His "former" Central Catholic teams have faced SJP and Springfield Central a combined seven times over the 2021 and 2022 season.
Seven.
One last order of business for Adamopoulos, who announced his retirement on Tuesday after 39 years at the Lawrence school, was this:
Dissect and analyze the last Div. 1 game of the 2022 high school season in Massachusetts, St. John’s Prep versus Springfield Central, Saturday, at Gillette Stadium, 12:30 p.m.
Adampolous has viewed, literally, dozens of hours of film of these two title contenders over the last two years.
First off, Adamopoulos gives big-time kudos to St. John’s Prep.
“What the Prep did on Thanksgiving, beating Xaverian in a physical game, was impressive after beating us the previous Friday,” said Adamopoulos.
“That’s not easy playing a semifinal and then a Thanksgiving game,” he said. “But the fact it was Xaverian and the way the Prep beat them. I was very impressed.”
Springfield Central did not play a Thanksgiving Day game. It didn’t play one last year either when it eventually beat Central, 22-15, in the state final.
“That’s an advantage,” said Adamopoulos. “Three games in under two weeks is tough. You get injuries. You get banged up.”
As for the matchup tomorrow, Adamopoulos believes the game, which is loaded with skill on both teams, maybe giving a slight edge to Springfield Central, will probably be decided on the line of scrimmage.
“When everyone talks about Springfield Central, they talk about their quarterback [William Watson III] and their backs and receivers, and it’s deserved. They are great,” said Adamopoulos.
“But the underrated part of that team is the line,” said Adamopoulos. “They are big. They are strong. And they are good. They a great group.”
Which brings to the St. John’s Prep.
“In our first game with the Prep, our line got the better of them,’ said Adamopoulos. “But it was a different group in the playoff game. They really played well. They were able to run the ball on us in the second half and control the game. They were tough on us.”
Adamopoulos believes the St. John’s Prep will have to have success running the ball, not only for its own successes offensively, but keeping Watson & Co. on the sidelines.
“The Prep has skill players that can make plays in this game,” said Adamopoulos. “They have a very good running back [Carson Browne]. The quarterback [Deacon Robillard] is playing really well, too. And they’re going to have to play well. But if they can slow the game down a little bit, I believe it would benefit them.”
That being said, Adamopoulos said last year Springfield Central showed its mettle in the state final at Gillette Stadium.
The teams played in early September, with Central winning the shootout, 67-52.
The Super Bowl finale was a defensive battle from the get-go.
“Springfield Central is a funny team in that they can different ways,” he noted. “They can be explosive and they can by physical. They are a tough, tough team.”
Out of respect for both programs, he won’t pick a winner.
“I expect a great game,” said Adamopoulos, in closing. “I have to say, though, what the Prep did on Thanksgiving impressed the hell out of me.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
