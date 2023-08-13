NORTH ANDOVER -- Merrimack forward Jordan Seyfert had his medical redshirt waiver denied by the NCAA, which means he has exhausted his NCAA eligibility, sources tell The Mack Report.
Seyfert had applied for a waiver because he missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a preseason injury. COVID-19 impacted the 2020-21 season; some teams chose not to participate, and others had the number of games they could play affected by the pandemic.
Merrimack participated in the 2020-21 season.
Seyfert also missed the second half of the 2019-20 season due to a separate injury. The NCAA would not grant a waiver for the 2020-21 season and ruled that he participated in too many games to receive a medical redshirt for the 2019-20 season.
He was not happy with the decision. He tweeted this out after the decision was official:
"Crushed by a decision made that totally changes my future. Wanted it for something bigger than myself. My family, students, and most importantly the school. This place instilled love into my heart like no other. Unfortunate people look at paper/games played over having a heart."
NCAA was shortsighted here
Seyfert's case fell through the cracks within the NCAA, and quite frankly, it's a shame that he lost a year he should have received due to the NCAA's unwillingness to see the flaw in its plan.
I don’t believe the NCAA ever accounted for Seyfert’s case when they applied the extra year of eligibility.
In the eyes of the NCAA, the 2020-21 season didn't exist. They didn't grant players a fifth year of eligibility; what they did was not count the 2020-21 season towards a player's eligibility. That's why players from Ivy League schools (that didn’t play in 2020-21) haven't tried to obtain a fifth year of competition.
However, the 2020-21 season did, very much, exist. Ask UMass. The NCAA operated almost in full that season and awarded a national championship.
That's an important distinction. There are years of eligibility (years a player is eligible) and years of competition (seasons a player plays).
Players at schools that did not participate in the 2020-21 season have five years of eligibility but will only have four years of competition. Seyfert now falls into that same boat.
However, all of Seyfert's Merrimack teammates had a fifth year of competition under the extra year granted by the NCAA. In my view, he should have a fifth year as well. He’s punished because he was hurt? Shame on the NCAA for allowing that to happen.
Seyfert's case differs from all the players at schools that opted not to play in 2020-21. Seyfert would have participated in the 2020-21 season if he had been healthy. He wasn't able to because of an injury, and in my view, he should get that year back under a medical waiver. The NCAA disagrees.
The NCAA has made some enormous eligibility errors in recent years. Austen Swankler, a forward at Bowling Green, played a full season in the OHL (which should have negated his eligibility). The NCAA made an error granting him eligibility, but when they discovered the error, they said that they would not "punish the player" for their error. The same goes for multiple European players who even played professional games but still obtained eligibility. The NCAA didn’t want to punish a player for its error.
What about this error? The NCAA might not consider it an error, but they lost sight of a player in Seyfert’s case and refused to course-correct to make it right.
It certainly feels like Seyfert is being punished.
That's unfortunate because Seyfert has embodied everything you want from a college hockey player. He's involved in the community, he's a presence around campus, and he was a massive part of the program's identity.
How does this impact the Warriors?
On the bench and in the locker room, Seyfert wore an "A," and I'm sure he would have had a letter on his chest again this upcoming season. On the ice, the Warriors will miss his competitiveness.
Seyfert was a right-shot forward, and his absence could open more opportunities for some new additions to get into the lineup, namely Providence transfer Michael Citara and freshmen Ty Daneault, David Sacco, and Luke Weilandt (although some of those players could play center). I could also see Tyler Young stepping into the Seyfert role.
