As wild as the Merrimack Valley Conference has been on the football field this fall, it’s been flat-out volatile off of it.
The giant elephant in the room — that is the Central Catholic football program — was again at the center of the conversation, as in what to do about the powerhouse Raiders. But things morphed into an overall assessment about the conference and its competition, or much of the time a lack of it. The result, for the near future, is an odd three-tiered MVC, with a three-team large division, a five-team middle division, and a three-team lower division.
But let’s see how we got there.
First, there is Central, which in a loss to Andover suffered its first defeat against MVC competition since September of 2018 (North Andover).
Back in September, a well-backed proposal from Tewksbury High Athletic Director Ron Drouin, was offered to the league, which would have had the Raiders play football as an independent.
Drouin cited Central’s dominance — the Raiders are now 65-4 in their last 69 games against MVC teams. Take that a step further.
It’s clearly obvious that over the past decade, Andover and Methuen have consistently been among the top public-school programs in the league.
Andover is 44-29 against MVC teams in that time, Methuen is 46-32.
It needs to be said that before Andover nipped the Raiders this year, the last Golden Warrior win in that series was 2012. Methuen hasn’t beaten Central since 2010.
Central Catholic successfully fought off the proposal and will remain in the MVC for football.
But changes still were needed. This year, the MVC is split in two with Central, Andover, Methuen, Haverhill, Lowell and Lawrence in the large, and Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, North Andover and Tewksbury in the small.
This year, especially, it’s yielded plenty of entertaining games (Andover-Central for one) and now has one of the marquee Thanksgiving matchups in the state when Billerica and Chelmsford tangle for the small division title.
But giant problems still have remained.
Two winless teams have been pretty overmatched.
Dracut has been outscored 257-21 against the league (138-0 in the last three weeks) with Methuen coming on Thanksgiving. Lawrence has been outscored 188-42 with Central on Turkey Day.
The result is three new tiers:
Large: Andover, Central, Haverhill.
Medium: Billerica, Chelmsford, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury.
Small: Dracut, Lawrence, Lowell.
The format is unique for sure. It certainly lessens the value of conference play and traditional rivalries could be weakened. There will be crossover games that count in the standings.
If enrollment is not going to dictate divisions – as it does in all sports for the MIAA state playoffs – my theory is simple. Line them up geographically — MVC East and West. Andover, Central, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover in the East; Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Lowell and Tewksbury in the West.
To me, that ensures rivalries and lessens travel. It makes for more interesting discussion.
But hey, as one MVC type said to me over the weekend, “Everybody has a solution.”
PLAYOFF BOUND
So, the playoff ratings and selected process in Massachusetts football remains shrouded in secrecy.
There is greater transparency when the Vatican picks a Pope.
But, in speaking to folks, it appears that Andover, Central and Methuen will host opening round playoff games this week, probably all on Friday night.
Folks in North Andover spent Sunday on egg shells as the pairings remain cloaked with intrigue.
The Knights (3-5) are right on the cut line (around 16 or 17) in Division 2.
Haverhill and Lawrence, from the MVC, will await non-playoff foes, as will Whittier Tech and Greater Lawrence Tech.
The Reggies, who stunned previously unbeaten Lowell Catholic on Friday night, have played such a high-powered schedule that they racked up enough power points in Division 6 to qualify. The rule that a team must win three games victimizes 2-6 Greater Lawrence.
GRANITE STATE PLAYOFFS ON TAP
In New Hampshire, three area teams are going to host games in Division I.
Friday night, it will be Pinkerton Academy hosting Spaulding. Astros coach Brian O’Reilly assures that the game has to be on Friday night, because PA is hosting the Division I-II-III volleyball state finals on Saturday.
Timberlane expects to host Concord. Coach Kevin Fitzgerald is hopeful that one will be Friday night — not Saturday afternoon — but both teams must agree to that.
One game that will in all likelihood be played on Saturday is Bedford at Windham.
Finally, as of Sunday night, it appears that Pelham will host a Division II quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
ODDS AND ENDS
You should be watching late on Friday nights anyways, because Salem’s Mike Cronin and the crew at WMUR, Channel 9 in Manchester, put together a fantastic “Friday Night Lights” high school highlights package on their 11 p.m. news.
But if you missed it, you have to go online and check out the video of the play by Pinkerton Academy kicker Craig Coventry, who channeled his inner Adam Vinatieri to take down a Concord returner in the Astros’ win on Friday night.
Coventry is no football player. He’s a kicker whose main gig is high-level club soccer. Got to give it up for the kid, putting his body on the line, though.
“I definitely appreciate what he did,” said coach Brian O’Reilly. “Unfortunately for him, they scored anyways.” …
Central fans will need to keep their fingers crossed about the ankle injury to receiver/kicker Mike Ryan with the playoffs on the horizon. The senior Ryan is Blake Hebert’s top target with 20 catches for 303 yards and four TDs.
He’s also been a lethal place kicker. Ironically, it was Ty Cannistraro, the player Ryan took over for as punter, who stepped in to kick PATs for the Raiders. The senior, with the cast still on his hand, made both kicks he attempted against Barnstable.
Cannistraro continues to amaze. He had an interception and was catching snaps on punts with the cast on as well.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
