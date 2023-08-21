Dick Cartier was born in Haverhill in 1936, and immediately became a sports fanatic through his father. In the 1940s, Cartier began to play baseball, which soon became his favorite sport.
As an 86-year-old, Cartier has seen Boston sports teams during its ups and downs. From the Red Sox World Series drought during 1918 to 2004, to the historic Celtics teams in the 60s, Cartier has been following along passionately.
Cartier and his grandson, Brett Higgins, from Whitefield, N.H., find time to chat every few weeks, mostly discussing sports happenings. At the beginning of 2023, Cartier gave Higgins a surprise box.
Inside the box you may ask?
Dozens and dozens of Eagle-Tribune sports stories, with countless photos recapping major games and wins. From the Patriots, to the Celtics, to the Red Sox, and the Bruins, Cartier saved every print copy of the championships each team has won since 2000.
“We recently relocated to Whitefield (N.H.) from Hudson (N.H.) to start a family business,” said Higgins. “In the home we have, there’s an attic space that we turned into a hangout room. When scheming how to decorate it, I decided to honor the gift my grandfather gave me, and began to laminate the articles. This not only decorates the attic where we watch all big games, but it also preserves the stories and gives me a way to be with my grandfather even with being two and a half hours away from each other.”
Throughout his life, it has not been easy to follow along with games every night. From serving with the United States Marine Corps Reserves, having several degrees as a graduate of Merrimack College, to having 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, Cartier still lives a busy life, now residing in Salem, N.H.
Despite being quite busy often, Cartier has made sure to instill the sports passion he has to his family, and especially in Higgins.
“My grandfather and I have always had a good relationship, and he has been a major influence to me,” said Higgins. “From instilling his love of sports in me, to teaching me how to play baseball, his influence carries most with the longevity of his marriage with his wife, Millie. They have been together for 65 years, and my wife and I have been married for 12 years.”
Despite all the championship memories that Higgins and Cartier have been able to see, Higgins says there’s one final dream on the list of goals for the two.
“To see the Patriots bring in another championship without Brady ... that would be incredible!”
