ANDOVER — Mike Eruzione’s game winning goal?
Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary pass?
Adam Vinatieri’s field goal to win Super Bowl XXXVI?
Keith Foulke’s underhanded toss to Doug Mienkiewicz?
We all can recall where we were during those magical sports moments happened, right?
Well, Andover High girls’ soccer coach Meghan Matson has one for her, that tops all of those.
She remembers where she on July 10, 1999.
Vividly.
That was the day the U.S. women’s soccer team provided arguably the greatest moment in female sports history, defeating China to win the World Cup title.
On nerve-wracking penalty kicks.
“I remember being at my parents house in Maine. We were in the living room and watched the Americans win and Brandi Chastain ripping off her shirt (to celebrate),” she recalled. “It was one of those things that you’ll always remember.”
Now as this year’s U.S. National team embarks on a new journey which begins on Friday night, Matson wants to do her part and help give hundreds of young soccer fans an opportunity to embrace the sport and the players on the team.
She’s hoping the youngsters can celebrate a possible World Cup title in their own living rooms with their mothers and fathers and remember the day for the rest of their lives.
“I run a soccer camp (called Goals for Girls Soccer Academy) and it runs next week so the entire week of camp will be based around the World Cup – encouraging the girls’ camp and encouraging the girls to watch the games,” she said. “At the camp, we will have each team (represent) a different country in the World Cup and we’ll be doing different games and competitions all week long. On the last day, we are doing a World Cup small sided tournament.”
Matson — who was an outstanding goalie at both Andover High and Boston University, and has been the program’s coach since 2004, which includes winning seven Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 titles — said the kids in town have been displaying “soccer fever” for quite some time.
“Watching the excitement of the kids for the men’s World Cup games was awesome and the kids just loved watching it,” said Matson, referring to her students at the South Elementary School in town.
The American women are ranked No. 1 in the world and open pool play against Vietnam on Friday night. That will be followed with contests against the Netherlands on Wednesday and Portugal on Aug. 1.
The eventual champion needs to win seven games, compared to six in previous tournaments because this is the first time that 32 nations will be represented. The games will be held through August 10 in ten stadiums across nine host cities — five in Australia and four in New Zealand.
The US team is coached by Vlatko Andonovski and the team has a mix of veterans and newcomers with nine players who were part of the 2019 championship squad, including forwards Magan Rapinore and Alex Morgan, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalie Alyssa Naeher. There’s also some talented newcomers including speedster Alyssa Thompson, just 18 years old and Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.
“(The Americans) are ranked the number one team in the world so as long as they show up to play, I think they are the best team for sure,” Matson said. “You never know what could happen, but the games are always super exciting. There’s an awesome documentary called ‘The ‘99ers’ about that whole team and I’ve watched it so many times. I’ve always been such a huge U.S. Women’s Soccer fan, so I’m excited about the upcoming games and for sure will be watching all of the games.”
Besides the United States, Matson said there’s a few other teams who could make it to the final.
“Canada always puts on a good show and they get some good players,” noted Matson. “Brazil is always a team that gives us a hard time, Japan as well.”
